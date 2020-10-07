 Skip to main content
3 Macon County ballot drop-off locations announced
DECATUR — Vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off at three locations in October.

The secured boxes will be monitored by election judges, and voters can drop off at any location. 

The locations are open 9 a.m.-noon on: 

  • Oct. 10 at Forsyth Public Library 268 S. Elwood St.
  • Oct. 17 at Mount Zion Public Library, 115 W. Main St. 
  • Oct. 24 at Decatur Public Library 130 N. Franklin St. 

Call (217) 424-1333 for more information. 

