4 indicted in scheme to allegedly influence Speaker Madigan

ComEd admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement signed with the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois in July that its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to allies of Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan is identified in the document only as House speaker.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Madigan hasn’t been charged in connection with the alleged scheme and denies any wrongdoing. But he was singled out earlier this year when prosecutors announced ComEd would pay $200 million under a deferred prosecution deal that requires the utility to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The case prompted a legislative probe of Madigan’s dealings with ComEd and raised questions about whether Madigan will be able to hold onto power. Three of Illinois leading Democrats, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, have called on Madigan to step down as state party chairman.

Madigan has denied wrongdoing or personal knowledge of the bribery scheme. He has said he never expected someone to be hired for a job in exchange for an action he took.

“Helping people find jobs is not a crime,” Madigan wrote in a letter to House colleagues earlier this year.