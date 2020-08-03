$5 million Illinois ad campaign to promote masks as virus positivity rate hits 4%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the state and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is hoping a new $5 million state advertising campaign will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by encouraging use of face coverings.

Pritzker announced the campaign, which has the tagline “It only works if you wear it,” at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield. The governor said the costs are reimbursable through federal coronavirus relief funds.

Pritzker said the campaign will permeate “really every kind of medium that you can think of,” including “a good deal on social media,” cable, broadcast TV, Hulu, YouTube and many other platforms.

Pritzker praised a recent action by Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who signed an order imposing fines for Springfield bars and restaurants flouting masking, social distancing and capacity restrictions. It also banned occupancy of standing areas at bars both inside and outside.

“But government action isn't the only answer,” Pritzker said. “In fact, it's not enough by itself. We also need all our residents to take this seriously, and to protect themselves.”

The advertising campaign compares face coverings to seat belts and life preserves in an effort to make their use commonplace.