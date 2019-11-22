A copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned by the Lincoln museum to Glenn Beck. Illinois’ inspector general had an opinion about that. Here's the report.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield.
Abraham Lincoln socks on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum gift shop in Springfield, Ill.
Schoolchildren surround a model of Mary Todd Lincoln inside the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. The museum features several life-sized dioramas depicting scenes from Lincoln's life.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ inspector general recommended firing the director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum because a copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned last year to an upstart museum operated by political pundit Glenn Beck.
The inspector general’s report making the recommendation was released Friday. It says Alan Lowe, who was fired by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September, also improperly received travel reimbursements from the museum. Pritzker did not give a reason at the time he fired Lowe.
The inspector general’s report says the Lincoln Museum’s copy of the Gettysburg Address, one of five written in Lincoln’s hand, was lent to a Texas museum called Mercury One. The report says Lowe ignored the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s standard practices for loaning items.
