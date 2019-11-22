A copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned by the Lincoln museum to Glenn Beck. Illinois’ inspector general had an opinion about that. Here's the report.
0 comments

A copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned by the Lincoln museum to Glenn Beck. Illinois’ inspector general had an opinion about that. Here's the report.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.  — Illinois’ inspector general recommended firing the director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum because a copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned last year to an upstart museum operated by political pundit Glenn Beck.

The inspector general’s report making the recommendation was released Friday. It says Alan Lowe, who was fired by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September, also improperly received travel reimbursements from the museum. Pritzker did not give a reason at the time he fired Lowe.

The inspector general’s report says the Lincoln Museum’s copy of the Gettysburg Address, one of five written in Lincoln’s hand, was lent to a Texas museum called Mercury One. The report says Lowe ignored the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s standard practices for loaning items.

The report says Illinois is fortunate the Gettysburg Address “returned safely” to the Lincoln Museum.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE 

Springfield, Ill.

T-shirts for sale inside the gift shop at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill.  
Here's how the Illinois congressional delegation views the impeachment hearings: Read their comments
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News