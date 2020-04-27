A judge says Pritzker can't extend coronavirus stay-at-home order. Here's what it means.

"People are in danger as a result of this ruling," Pritzker said. "We certainly are going to work in a swift fashion to have this ruling overturned. ... It's insulting, it's dangerous. People's safety and health have now been put at risk. There may be people who contract coronavirus because of what Darren Bailey has done."

House Speaker Michael J. Madigan in a statement said: “Like Gov. Pritzker, I find Rep. Bailey’s lawsuit to be extremely reckless, at a time we can least afford it. The governor’s actions have consistently reflected an understanding that, as we face this crisis, we must be guided by what is right – not what is easy, comfortable or expedient. Clearly, we cannot say the same for all the leaders of our state.It is my sincere hope that upon further review, this decision is reversed, and that our health care workers, first responders and loved ones are not unnecessarily subjected to added risk by such a short-sighted lawsuit.”