A judge says Pritzker can't extend coronavirus stay-at-home order. Here's what it means.

BELLEVILLE — A judge on Monday ruled in favor of a southern Illinois lawmaker who sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker for extending an executive order telling residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, alleged Pritzker does not have the authority to extend an executive order past 30 days, according to the lawsuit filed in Clay County Circuit Court.
Pritzker said the attorney general plans to appeal Judge Michael McHaney's ruling in the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday.
"I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life," Bailey wrote in a statement.
Pritzker said the state attorney general's office "handles these kinds of lawsuits and their people are on site" to handle an appeal. The governor said Bailey has put the state in "danger" by risking reopening businesses too quickly and too soon.
Rep. Bailey spoke with reporters after his first legal win. pic.twitter.com/P1pbNCKpmt— Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) April 27, 2020
"People are in danger as a result of this ruling," Pritzker said. "We certainly are going to work in a swift fashion to have this ruling overturned. ... It's insulting, it's dangerous. People's safety and health have now been put at risk. There may be people who contract coronavirus because of what Darren Bailey has done."
Illinois has 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths, health officials announced Monday.
The announcement by the Illinois Department of Public Health brings the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 45,883 and the total number of deaths to 1,983.
NEW: In relevant part, here's the Clay County Circuit Court judge's temporary restraining order issued today in the lawsuit filed by @DarrenBaileyIL against @GovPritzker:#TWILL pic.twitter.com/hcTUrDFfOB— Rebecca Anzel (@RebeccaAnzel) April 27, 2020
House Speaker Michael J. Madigan in a statement said: “Like Gov. Pritzker, I find Rep. Bailey’s lawsuit to be extremely reckless, at a time we can least afford it. The governor’s actions have consistently reflected an understanding that, as we face this crisis, we must be guided by what is right – not what is easy, comfortable or expedient. Clearly, we cannot say the same for all the leaders of our state.It is my sincere hope that upon further review, this decision is reversed, and that our health care workers, first responders and loved ones are not unnecessarily subjected to added risk by such a short-sighted lawsuit.”
Pritzker earlier Monday defended his decision to blanket Illinois with the same restrictions instead of regionalizing the reach of his executive orders.
The novel coronavirus affects residents in Chicago and the collar counties just as it does in Sangamon and St. Clair counties, he said. COVID-19 knows “no county or regional boundaries.”
Those who say communities’ economies should reopen based on the number of confirmed cases are not putting that statistic in context, the governor added.
Of the top five counties with the highest infection rate, two are in downstate Illinois — Jasper and Randolph counties. And “even more troubling,” Pritzker said, is residents in Jasper and Monroe counties are “more likely to die of COVID-19” than residents of Cook County.
“When these factors are taken into account, the overall picture around COVID-19 in Illinois is quite different than many have assumed. Yes, in terms of total case numbers and lives lost, Cook and the collars constitute the largest segment of COVID-19’s presence in Illinois,” the governor said. “That is indisputable. It would be doing a massive disservice to our downstate residents if we governed only by raw numbers.”
The Chicagoland area has a greater number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, he added, because almost 2 of every 3 Illinoisans call it home.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press conference on Monday talked about downstate infection rates.
The state has 45,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Public Health, up 1,980 from Sunday. Over the past day, 50 more residents died in 10 counties, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,983.
Laboratories reported processing 12,676 virus tests in the past 24 hours, the fourth day in a row Pritzker’s long-stated daily testing goal of 10,000 was exceeded.
The governor said he consults additional statistics when making COVID-19 decisions. The state’s hospitalization rate slowly climbed from April 6, when 3,680 patients were receiving care, to 4,672 as of midnight.
The rate of virus patients occupying intensive care unit beds slowly decreased over the same time period, from 43 percent on April 6 to 34 percent as of midnight Sunday.
“I’ve made each decision with a laser-like focus on the health and safety of every resident, and with a strong desire to get us back to work and school as soon as it’s safe,” Pritzker said. “Frankly, the decisions have most often been very difficult, often choosing between saving lives and saving livelihoods.”
On Saturday, about 100 rain-soaked protesters gathered in front of the state Capitol Saturday demanding that Pritzker lift his stay-at-home order and "reopen Illinois."
The rally -- organized by a group called Orphans of the American Dream -- is one of many that have popped up in state capitals across the country in recent weeks as governors extend stay-at-home-orders into May.
Matt Walder, one of the group's leaders, said they wanted to send Pritzker a message that "we're responsible, peaceful citizens and that he needs to really consider lifting the ban and letting the counties take care of themselves."
Capitol News Illinois and the State Journal-Register contributed to this report.
This story will be updated.
