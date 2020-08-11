A panel of lawmakers today approved Pritzker’s mask rule. Here's what that means.

“I have always put the health and safety of Illinoisans first, and I’m gratified that local governments now have an additional way to keep their communities safe,” Pritzker said in a statement after the JCAR vote Tuesday.

But the outcome of that vote was not a foregone conclusion. The Illinois Department of Public Health issued similar emergency rules in May, but withdrew them after lawmakers returned for their special session. Pritzker said at the time he expected lawmakers to address the enforcement issue legislatively, although it also appeared evident that there were not enough votes on JCAR to sustain the rules and it never came up for a vote before the full General Assembly.

On Tuesday, several members of the panel, particularly Republicans, said they continued to hear concerns from local businesses in their districts about why they were being held liable for enforcing the public health rules, but their customers who refuse to wear masks or keep a six-foot distance from others were not.

Among those was Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, who said callers to his office were concerned about actions of individuals leading to fines and potential misdemeanor charges for businesses.