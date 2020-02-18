VIDEO: President Donald Trump just talked about granting clemency to Rod Blagojevich

7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismisses just five of 18 counts and rules prosecutors did not prove Blagojevich broke the law when he tried to get a Cabinet position in President Barack Obama's administration in exchange for appointing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to Obama's old U.S. Senate seat.Counts in which he sought contributions in exchange for a Senate seat appointment were upheld.Court says Blagojevich can be retried or resentenced on the counts that remain.