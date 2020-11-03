Across Illinois, voters turn out, cast ballots this Election Day

Polls close at 7 p.m. with weather forecast to be unusually mild for early November.

Election Day will bring an end to the thousands of TV ads, costing tens of millions of dollars, that have aired almost incessantly since September for candidates and a major ballot issue.

But it may take some time for the votes to be counted and there’s no guarantee results will be quickly available in key races. Nor is the election likely to put to rest the ongoing potential for social discontent and violence in what has been a year of civil unrest — the combustible byproduct of a charged presidential campaign, policing incidents in Black communities and restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

Retailers in Chicago boarded up storefronts and curtailed business hours as preventive measures following instances of looting and damage in May and August. City police will increase patrols and have a plan to deploy snowplows and other heavy vehicles to protect commercial corridors and critical businesses.

In Naperville, police tweeted a statement to say they are “thoroughly prepared to address any large demonstrations, civil unrest or criminal activity that may occur in Naperville in the days, weeks or months following the election.”