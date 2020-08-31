Advocate warns of moving foster children to managed care

“With more than three times as many providers as the status quo system and a personal care coordinator to connect each family to providers, YouthCare vastly expands access to quality care for vulnerable children and families,” the agency said in a statement Monday. “From behavioral health to dental care and more, by any measure, families have far more opportunities for support and access with YouthCare than the current system, which has left them on their own to find and receive care.”

The statement went on to say that DHFS has “worked closely with families and an array of stakeholders, including the (Cook County) Public Guardian, as we move forward with this transition and are confident this program will mean a significant enhancement in healthcare for vulnerable youth and their families.”

But Golbert said his office conducted a spot-check of the YouthCare provider list and found that many of the providers listed as being in the network actually aren’t.

“We've called more than 300 of the alleged providers in this database over the past few weeks,” he said, noting several have said they were not in the provider network. “So that means when you call these doctors who DCFS boasts and brags are in their provider network to try to get an appointment, they tell you no.”