Advocates, lawmakers make push to change Illinois redistricting process before lines are set for another decade

CHICAGO — Twice defeated in the Illinois Supreme Court, advocates for stripping lawmakers of the power to draw legislative district boundaries are making a push to put a proposed amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot before the lines are set for another decade.

While the previous efforts aimed to get the issue on the ballot through petition-driven citizen initiatives, the latest attempt is backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers who hope to gather enough support from colleagues to get the question on the fall ballot.

A proposed state constitutional amendment filed Wednesday in the Illinois House and an identical version to be filed in the Senate would put the power to redraw legislative maps in the hands of an independent, citizen-led commission. Similar measures are introduced perennially in Springfield but routinely fail to gain the three-fifths majorities needed in each chamber to be placed on the ballot.

“Politicians picking their voters clearly is the epitome of a conflict of interest,” said Madeleine Doubek, the executive director of CHANGE Illinois, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for redistricting reform. “When politicians are protected by rigged maps, some of them come to believe they can act with impunity.”