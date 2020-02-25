Advocates rally to end cash bail in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Criminal justice reform advocates rallied Tuesday at the Statehouse in hopes of making Illinois one of only a handful of states to eliminate cash bail in all or most criminal cases.

“It is unconscionable that there are people locked up in our jails simply because they don’t have enough money to pay their bond,” said Malik Alim, campaign coordinator for the Coalition to End Money Bond. “That is what we want to do away with. We want to do away with the money bond system.”

The idea of abolishing cash bonds has been gaining traction at the Statehouse, and this year Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorsed it during his State of the State speech in January as part of a broader criminal justice reform initiative.

New Jersey passed a law to eliminate cash bail which went into effect in 2017. Under that system, arrestees are assessed on a point system to determine if they should be released from custody, held in jail pending trial or released under restriction such as house arrest.

Alaska and New York have since adopted similar reforms. California also has passed similar legislation but it is subject to a veto referendum that will be on the November general election ballot.