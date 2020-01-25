After big wins last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislature start new session facing major challenges on pensions, property taxes and ethics

“Ultimately, what I want to do is reduce the burden on taxpayers of having to pay this increasing burden of pensions and make sure that we’re not diverting funds from much needed services that people need, that working families across the state rely upon,” Pritzker said.

The spring will also serve as a test of Lightfoot’s ability to strike deals in Springfield after she came up empty in the fall despite a personal visit to the Capitol.

Back again is the casino tax fix the mayor says she needs to make the proposed Chicago casino profitable and the long-shot real estate transfer tax change she tapped as the source of $50 million in her 2020 budget by charging more for expensive property sales. A state lawmaker involved in the talks said negotiations over devoting a portion of that revenue toward alleviating homelessness have stalled and the measure appears unlikely to move this spring.

Lightfoot’s City Council floor leader, Northwest Side Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th, said the casino license will be the primary focus.

“Our main priority, numbers one, two and three on the agenda, is the casino. It’s just so important, because the pension payments for police and fire are tied to it,” Villegas said.