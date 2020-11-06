After close shave, Cheri Bustos furious about polling that missed GOP gains in House

Democrats were expecting this election to add as many as 15 seats to their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They ended up losing at least 10 seats to the Republicans, who as of Friday morning had an extremely outside chance of winning a majority themselves.

Not happy about that is the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She also represents most of the southern half of Peoria.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos vented her frustrations Thursday during a caucus call of House Democrats, according to various sources. A lot of her colleagues vented frustrations, too, about the tack some Democratic campaigns took.

"I also want to say the thing we're all feeling: I'm furious. Something went wrong here across the entire political world," Bustos said, according to the Roll Call website.

"Our polls, Senate polls, (governors) polls, presidential polls, Republican polls, public polls, turnout modeling and prognosticators all pointed to one political environment — that environment never materialized."

Although Joe Biden appeared to be headed toward victory in the Presidential race, fellow Democrats appeared unlikely to claim a majority in the Senate. Most pre-election prognosticators were predicting they would.