After Republican petition, special committee will investigate Madigan’s ComEd ties

He denied the assertion that the bills passed in exchange for “hiring and retention of a few individuals.”

“The bills could not have passed without such broad support, and they were the product of years of deliberation, negotiations, and consensus building,” Madigan said in the statement. “Rep. Durkin knows this because Republican members and staff were directly involved in the negotiations of these bills. They witnessed firsthand that House Democrats challenged representatives of ComEd and Exelon on critical portions of their proposed bills. Rep. Durkin knows it, and all those actually involved in the process know it.”

He called Durkin’s petition a “political stunt only months away from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetimes” and questioned the Republican leader’s own legislative dealings.

“The law does not prohibit members of the General Assembly from making job recommendations. If Rep. Durkin wants to question whether legislators should be allowed to make job recommendations, I encourage him to be transparent and disclose all of the jobs he has requested or lobbyists he has recommended over the years. He should also disclose the various actions he personally took to pass the energy bills, both in 2011 and 2016,” Madigan said.