After successful debut, Pritzker has work on taxes, ethics in second year

SPRINGFIELD — Last June, as the Illinois General Assembly wrapped up its spring session, first-year Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked whether he would simply kick back and wait for his re-election campaign. After all, he had accomplished virtually everything on which he had campaigned: A balanced budget, a multi-billion-dollar statewide construction program, legalization of marijuana for recreational use, a $15 minimum wage and more.

But the crown jewel of the Democrat's inaugural year — legislative approval to pursue a constitutional change in the state's method of collecting income tax — only set the stage for the bigger challenge of convincing voters to endorse it.

Here's a look at what 2020 brings for Pritzker and the Legislature, which convenes in late January.

INCOME TAX

Voters will be asked on the November ballot whether they want Pritzker's graduated income tax. It would require amending the 1970 state Constitution, which requires a flat rate — currently 4.95% — on all individuals, regardless of income.