Amid coronavirus uncertainty, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Democrats back increased mail-in voting in November. But it’s not that simple.

“Other states have done it. Other states are doing it. I think Illinois needs to figure out a way to adjust and evolve, and this is as good a time as any. I think there’s a lot of people in both parties who feel it’s time to try it,” she said.

Five states now conduct large-scale mail-in voting: Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii and Utah. Four other states -- Arizona, California, Montana and New Mexico -- received a majority of their votes by mail in this year’s truncated primary season.

Lori Augino, president of the National Association of State Election Directors, acknowledged in an email to state election administrators that “it sounds like a no-brainer to keep your voters out of the polling places and keep your poll workers safe.”

But Augino, who is director of elections for the state of Washington, added, “With 25 years of vote-by-mail experience, I offer some advice and caution.”

Among the many issues is cost. Mailing a postage-paid ballot to each of Illinois’ more than 8 million registered voters would require nearly twice the $13.8 million the state received from the recent federal stimulus act for dealing with pandemic election issues. And that figure doesn’t include the potential of extra staffing and security to store and count a massive number of mailed ballots.