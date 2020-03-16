Another delay in launching managed care for youth in Illinois DCFS care

Former youth in care — those who have aged out of the foster care system or are now living independently — were moved into YouthCare on Feb. 1. The most recent target date for moving current youth in care into the managed care plan was April 1, but that is now being delayed by at least 30 days.

Officials at both DHFS and DCFS said Monday they believe the new coverage plan is ready and that the system now offers three times as many medical providers as the current fee-for-service system. But they also say the strains being placed on health care providers by the COVID-19 outbreak justify another delay.

“With more medical providers than ever, teams of dedicated care coordinators and other vital services never offered before, we look forward to offering this enhanced care to vulnerable youth as soon as possible,” DHFS Director Theresa Eagleson said in a statement. “But the challenges facing our health care system and families at this time as a result of the coronavirus must be our top focus, and we are determined not to distract from those crucial priorities.”

DCFS Director Marc Smith said he believes the transition to managed care will improve services for youth in care, but that the top priority is addressing the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Delaying the rollout will allow DCFS to remain focused on addressing the emerging challenges of COVID-19 and ensure a smooth transition to YouthCare in the months ahead,” Smith said.

