Appeals court allows lawsuit challenging bond issues to move forward

SPRINGFIELD — A lawsuit seeking to force the state to default on billions of dollars in outstanding bonds should move forward, a state appellate court said last week.

A three-judge panel of the 4th District Illinois Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a lower court acted prematurely in dismissing the suit by John Tillman, CEO of the conservative think tank Illinois Policy Institute.

“We repeat that we express no opinion on the merits of Tillman’s claims,” Justice Robert Steigmann wrote in an opinion also signed by Justices John Turner and Lisa Holder White. “We merely conclude for the purpose of this proceeding that Tillman should be permitted to file the complaint.”

Tillman and Warlander Asset Management LP, a New York-based hedge fund that holds some of the outstanding bonds, filed the suit in July 2019 seeking to block the state from making further payments on the bonds.

The case was filed under a state law that allows “any citizen and taxpayer” to file an action to block the disbursement of public funds by a state officer. But before such a case can go forward, the plaintiff first must ask a court for permission to file the suit and demonstrate there are sufficient grounds for the action.