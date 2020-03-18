Area wrap: Bailey earns 55th district nod, and other area results from Tuesday's primary election

In Douglas County, Nathan Burton, the chief of police in Newman, was an easy winner for the Republican nomination for Douglas County circuit clerk.

Unofficial results had Burton with 1,223 votes, in the four-candidate race for the nomination. Totals for the other candidates were Kaitlin Rund, 501; Terra Carter-Smith, 545; and Amariah Hays, 379. There currently is no Democratic candidate running for the office.

Incumbent Republican Circuit Clerk Julie Mills isn't running for re-election after six terms in the office.

In Piatt County, Sarah Perry won the Republican nomination for state’s attorney.

Perry, who is currently an assistant state’s attorney in Champaign County, defeated Kelly Griffith by a vote of 1,139 to 904. There is no Democratic candidate filed to replace incumbent state’s attorney, Dana Rhoades, who is currently uncontested in her bid to replace Hugh Finson, the presiding circuit judge of Piatt County.

Voters in Monticello rejected a proposition asking if the city clerk should be appointed rather than elected by a vote of 839 no votes to 422 yes votes.

In Effingham County, voters overwhelmingly supported a proposition to take part in the discussions about making Chicago and Cook County its own state.