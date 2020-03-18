Area wrap: Bailey earns 55th district nod, and other area results from Tuesday's primary election

Darren Bailey was a landslide winner Tuesday in the race to replace Dale Righter in the 55th Illinois Senate District.
In the race for the Republican nomination for the seat in the Illinois Primary, Bailey finished the day with 25,019 votes. Bailey outdistanced opponent Jeff Fleming, who had 7,274 votes.
The two were competing in the 14-county senate district to replace Righter, a Mattoon Republican who isn't seeking re-election. There were no Democratic candidates for the seat, leaving Bailey virtually assured of election in November.
Bailey is a Clay County farmer and a first-term state representative in the 109th District.
There were two Republicans seeking to fill the state representative position being vacated by Bailey. Adam Niemerg defeated Andrew Hires by a vote of 11,451 to 8,342.
Niemerg, of Teutopolis, will face Democrat John Spencer of Louisville in November.
In the 95th Illinois House District, incumbent Republican Avery Bourne easily outdistanced challenger Lawrence Oliver by a vote of 6,941 to 1,175. Bourne will be challenged by Democrat Chase Wilhelm in November.
In Logan County, a measure to restore the county courthouse with funds raised from an increased sales tax overwhelmingly approved by voters on Tuesday.
A proposed 0.5 percent sales tax increase will help finance an $8.7 million restoration project to save the courthouse, located on the square in downtown Lincoln. The tax on non-food/medical sales will add 50 cents for every $100 spent.
Voters approved the measure by a count of 3,443 to 1,998 votes.
Funds will be used to restore, repair and provide continued maintenance.
Logan County voters also chose Don Peasley for the Republican nomination for coroner to replace Bob Thomas, who is retiring. Peasley beat Chris Sprague, 2,738 to 1,413. They also chose Kelly Elias as the Republican candidate for circuit clerk to replace the retiring Mary Kelley. Elias beat Bethany Rademaker by a vote of 2,283 to 1,876. There are no Democats filed for either position.
Voters in Latham rejected three cannabis-related propositions that would have allowed an adult-use dispensing organization (43 yes votes to 54 no votes); allowing cannabis growers (46 yes votes to 51 no votes) and allowing adult-use cannabis infuser, processing or transporting organizations (46 yes votes to 50 no votes).
In DeWitt County, State’s Attorney Dan Markwell held off a challenge from Clinton attorney Stephanie Scoles in a race for the Republican nomination for the seat.
Markwell finished with 1,235 votes in Tuesday's election, while Scoles finished with 1,103. There currently is no
In Douglas County, Nathan Burton, the chief of police in Newman, was an easy winner for the Republican nomination for Douglas County circuit clerk.
Unofficial results had Burton with 1,223 votes, in the four-candidate race for the nomination. Totals for the other candidates were Kaitlin Rund, 501; Terra Carter-Smith, 545; and Amariah Hays, 379. There currently is no Democratic candidate running for the office.
Incumbent Republican Circuit Clerk Julie Mills isn't running for re-election after six terms in the office.
In Piatt County, Sarah Perry won the Republican nomination for state’s attorney.
Perry, who is currently an assistant state’s attorney in Champaign County, defeated Kelly Griffith by a vote of 1,139 to 904. There is no Democratic candidate filed to replace incumbent state’s attorney, Dana Rhoades, who is currently uncontested in her bid to replace Hugh Finson, the presiding circuit judge of Piatt County.
Voters in Monticello rejected a proposition asking if the city clerk should be appointed rather than elected by a vote of 839 no votes to 422 yes votes.
In Effingham County, voters overwhelmingly supported a proposition to take part in the discussions about making Chicago and Cook County its own state.
The non-binding proposition passed by a vote of 5,638 in favor to 2,001 against.
Incumbent coroner Kim Rhodes held off a challenge by Gerry Kingery, by a vote 3,427 to 2,807 for the Republican nomination. There is no announced Democratic candidate for the position.
In Shelby County, voters in Cowden voted against proposition asking whether the retail sale of alcoholic liquor should be prohibited in the village. The votes was 79 against to 53 in favor.
ELECTION RESULTS: What happened in Tuesday's election
10 stories that summarize the results of Tuesday's election.
