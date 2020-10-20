Arguments for and against graduated income tax ramp up as Nov. 3 grows closer

With only two weeks until the election, House Republicans on Monday ramped up their attacks on the proposed constitutional amendment to bring a graduated income tax to Illinois.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs insisted that the state's wealthiest residents, including Gov. JB Pritzker, would find ways to shield their income to avoid paying the higher rates that would apply to the rich.

"The most important thing people should know is, this will not affect only the millionaires and billionaires," Durkin said. "It is going to be the middle class that ultimately will be carrying this."

Supporters of the amendment have said that is not the case. Lawmakers have approved the rates that will go into effect if the amendment is approved. Only those making $250,000 a year or more will be paying higher income taxes. Those making less will pay the same as or less than they are now.

Durkin said Pritzker's "spending desires" are to spend more state money.

"Typical Democrat, true Democrat type of attitude," Durkin said. "He's going to ask for more taxpayer money to accomplish that no matter where it comes from."