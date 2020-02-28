As markets tumble on coronavirus threat, Illinois health officials discuss preparedness plans

Tracking the news: The coronavirus outbreak

THE LATEST: The global spread of infection from the new virus reached a critical stage this week with the number of new cases reported in the rest of the world surpassing the number of new cases in China, where the emergency began.

MOST AT RISK: Older people, especially those with chronic illnesses such as heart or lung diseases, are more at risk. A Chinese study released Friday found that less than 1% of hospitalized patients were younger than 15 years old, while 42% were 65 and older.

HOW TO PREVENT: There's no vaccine, although researchers are working on it. For now, the best way to prevent infection is hand washing, cleaning surfaces with regular household sprays and wipes, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. The virus spreads mostly through droplets from coughs and sneezes.