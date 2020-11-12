As Pritzker talks cuts, Eastern Illinois University touts success during tough fiscal times

In the statement, university officials noted enrollment increases during the last four years that came at the same time as "stringent cost control measures."

It also said Pritzker and the state legislature should be aware of the return on investment higher education provides and the "disproportionate impact" the earlier budget impasse had.

"We are all in this together, and EIU will do everything we can to assist our leaders in their efforts to move Illinois forward," the statement said.

The possible reduction in student aid prompted concerns from officials at Illinois State University.

More than 5,000 ISU students receive state funds through the Monetary Award Program, which is based on financial need, and the AIM HIGH (Aspirational Institutional Match Helping Illinois Grow Higher Education) grant program, which is designed to encourage Illinois high school graduates to say in Illinois for their further education.

While Illinois universities are not expecting any budget changes for this fiscal year, which began July 1, some advocates and policy experts said the long-term implications for Illinois higher education could be severe if new sources of funding aren’t found.