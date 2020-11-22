Bernard Schoenburg: Houlihan joins chorus urging Madigan to step down as Democratic chair

The indictments of McClain and three others, including two former ComEd executives and a consultant that worked with the company, have accelerated the number of House Democrats who say they will not support Madigan when it comes time in January to vote for a leader. If all who say they won't be for him, he doesn't have the 60 votes needed to stay in the job he's had all but two years since 1983.

Houlihan is state director for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, of Springfield. Durbin is among top Democrats in Illinois — JB Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman estates among them — who have called for or suggested a new party leader.

While Houlihan's 18th Congressional District includes part of Springfield, the other part is in the 13th — where Springfield Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan was running to unseat U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. She came close in 2018, but was handily defeated this year.

Davis and his campaign allies tried hard to tie Londrigan to Madigan. Houlihan said a combination of that strategy and the popularity of GOP President Donald Trump in rural areas helped lead to the tougher outcome for Londrigan.