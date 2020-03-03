Bernie Sanders to host Rockford rally next week

ROCKFORD — Bernie Sanders plans to bring his presidential campaign to Rockford on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He'll appear at a rally at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sanders' campaign announced the stop on Super Tuesday as voters in 14 states went to polls in the presidential primary. Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont, entered Super Tuesday as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. But former Vice President Joe Biden took hold of the race early on Tuesday, winning Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama following his decisive victory in South Carolina on Saturday. Biden's campaign was aided by the exit of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who each dropped out of the race and endorsed him.

To win the presidential primary, a candidate must get support from a majority of the pledged delegates at the Democratic National Convention in mid-July in Milwaukee. Illinois is among the states that divide its delegates proportionately to candidates getting 15% or more of the vote in a primary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0