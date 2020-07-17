Betsy Dirksen Londrigan ahead in fundraising over U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield ended the quarter with nearly $400,000 more cash available than four-term incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville.
The 13th District race represents a rematch between Davis and Londrigan, with the Republican narrowly winning reelection by 2,058 votes in 2018. The campaign reports showed Londrigan outraising Davis in the quarter, generating more than $800,0000 to the congressman’s $510,000.
The fundraising, after expenses, left Londrigan with nearly $2.25 million in cash on hand to start July compared with more than $1.85 million for Davis.
Campaign finance reports also showed that in the only statewide race on Illinois’ Nov. 3 ballot, four-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 member in the chamber’s party leadership, had $5.5 million in his campaign account to start July -- far outdistancing his Republican rival, former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran.
Durbin began April with just over $5 million in cash and raised $710,437 in the quarter, while spending nearly $275,000. Curran started with less than $6,000 in the bank, raised $42,310, spent $27,891, and had $20,323 to begin July.
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, mounting a third-party challenge to Durbin, reported nearly $45,000 in cash to start July after putting in $60,000 of his own money. Wilson, a wealthy glove and medical materials importer, has pledged to give substantial amounts to his campaign and began running cable TV ads Thursday.
Durbin, in a fundraising email on Thursday, took note of the challenge from Wilson, a former Rauner ally who twice made unsuccessful bids for Chicago mayor.
“With the announcement of a so-called independent challenger in my race dropping millions on his self-funded campaign, we must double our efforts to keep Illinois blue,” Durbin wrote.
