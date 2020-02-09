Betsy Dirksen Londrigan fourth-quarter fundraising outpaces Congressman Rodney Davis

The race for the 13th Congressional District again is gaining national attention.

It is just one of six congressional districts in the country where a Democratic challenger raised more money than an incumbent Republican in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield raised $531,090, spent $109,435, and ended the year with $1.14 million in the bank. During the same period, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, raised $306,937, spent $190,431, and ended 2019 with about $1.08 million.

Roll Call, a Washington, D.C., publication, reported not only that Londrigan was one of six Democratic House challengers nationwide who raised more than the Republican she is trying to unseat, but of among the six, she is one of three who ended the quarter with more money than the incumbent.

"If a challenger outraises an incumbent, that could be a sign of trouble for the sitting lawmaker," Roll Call wrote.