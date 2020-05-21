Bill to expand vote-by-mail heads to Illinois House floor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Illinois will send vote by mail applications to millions of voters this fall under a bill approved by the House Executive Committee Thursday.

In an 8-5 partisan vote, Senate Bill 1863 will also make election day this year a holiday for schools and university staff. Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, said that will allow schools to continue to be used as polling places without potentially exposing students to the COVID-19 virus.

The changes are being made to give voters a chance to participate in the Nov. 3 election without having to vote in person and potentially spread the coronavirus. The changes are for the 2020 general election only.

"There was a public health concern with robust participation in the elections," Burke said. "It is important we are doing everything we can to protect our residents and ensure they have access to voting."

All five Republican committee members voted against the proposal raising skepticism about the plan and whether there were sufficient safeguards to protect against voter fraud.

"Obviously, this is a huge change to election law," said Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, "We have a very robust vote by mail system in Illinois. I think we have a great process in place now."