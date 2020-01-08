Bill would add 'sexting' to sex ed classes in Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois is one of 24 states plus the District of Columbia that require sex education. School codes require sex education lessons in Illinois to be age-appropriate, evidence-based and medically accurate. Parents have the option to take their children out of class if they object to the material.

“It is my hope that schools will be understanding of this because this is one thing that we really can't control,” West said.

Ben Schwarm, deputy executive director of the Illinois Association of School Boards, predicts his organization will oppose the bill once it is assigned to a committee.

“We oppose all new curricular mandates. It has just really grown out of control,” he said.

Schwarm calls the bill unnecessary because school codes already mandate instruction on related topics like Internet safety and cyberbullying.

West, however, said he does not believe it would be an unnecessary mandate.

“We're just simply saying we need to acknowledge the elephant that’s in the room,” he said.

West said sexting has already come up among a group of middle school boys he mentors.