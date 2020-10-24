Billionaire Ken Griffin, in battle with Gov. J.B. Pritzker over graduated-rate income tax amendment, ups his stake to $53.75 million to oppose it

Griffin’s donation, which the group received Wednesday but wasn’t reported until Friday, came as he launched a personal attack on Pritzker and Democrats. He called Pritzker “a shameless master of personal tax avoidance” in an email to his Chicago employees on Thursday.

Pritzker and supporters of the amendment contended Griffin was attempting payback for the defeat of one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Griffin gave $20 million to Rauner’s failed bid for reelection at the hands of Pritzker in 2018.

Voters will decide the fate of the proposed constitutional amendment. Supporters contend that a graduated-rate scale approved if the amendment is ratified will result in 97% of Illinoisans, those making $250,000 or less, paying at least the same if not less in income taxes.

Opponents contend the shift will make it easier for lawmakers to cherry pick higher income groups for future tax hikes, jeopardizing business and job creation.

