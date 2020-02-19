Black caucus supports Pritzker’s budget plan, calls for added minority community investment

Davis, who sits on the House committee that deals with K-12 education spending, says the budget should include even more funding for schools.

“If we truly believe that education is the great equalizer, as we believe it to be, our overall funding as for K-12 must be no less than a half a billion dollars,” he said.

Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons, who chairs the House higher education committee, was pleased to hear Pritzker’s proposed funding increases for early childhood education and universities.

But she said the caucus plans to work with the governor to address “structural racism” faced by black communities.

Ammons mentioned that just 19 percent of black 4th-graderes are proficient in reading, compared to 46 percent of white 4th-graders, according to last year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress.

“If our students are not able to read at the K-12 level, and they lack resources at the K-12 level, and they lack the closing of the gap in educational attainment, then it is very difficult for us to take these dollars and turn them into real leadership for our communities,” she said.