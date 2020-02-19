Blagojevich praises, endorses Trump as justice reformer

Blagojevich, 63, once was regarded as a rising political star for his Bill Clinton-like ability to connect with voters, but he has been radioactive in Illinois political circles for years. Political analysts in the state sounded doubtful that candidates would get much of a boost from the disgraced ex-governor hitting the campaign trail for them.

"Maybe Trump might," said Dick Simpson, a former Chicago alderman and a respected political analyst. "But every other candidate in Illinois will run as fast as they can away from Blagojevich. … Most candidates don't want to be endorsed by the poster child of corruption."

Although there was no indication Trump would recruit him, Blagojevich as governor was comparatively popular in black communities — a constituency Trump recently has been courting.

Simpson, the political analyst, said some minorities might be open to political messages from Blagojevich, who helped expand health care coverage to more children. "But it's a very small group," he said.

Now that Blagojevich is out of prison, there was little sign of change in him other than his trademark jet-black hair turning white behind bars. Outside his home, the poetry-quoting Blagojevich demonstrated not even a hint of remorse for the multiple counts of political corruption jurors convicted him on.

