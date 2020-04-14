Bloomington, Decatur airports get federal checks to help with virus-related downturn

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington and Decatur airports will receive millions of dollars from the federal government as it helps businesses make their way through coronavirus-related financial problems.
According to federal documents released Tuesday, Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington is in line for $4,632,066 of money from the CARES Act. Decatur's airport is scheduled to receive $17,494,522.
Other central and southern Illinois airports on the list include Carbondale, $69,000; Casey Municipal Airport, $20,000; Effingham County Municipal Airport, $69,000; Logan County (LIncoln) Airport, $30,000; Coles County Memorial (Mattoon) Airport, $69,000; Olney-Noble (Olney) Airport, $30,000; Pontiac Municipal Airport, $30,000; and Shelby County (Shelbyville) Airport, $30,000.
The money is part of $10 billion awarded as economic relief to airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money increases the federal share of improvement and discretionary grants already planned for 2020
Primary commercial service airports, with more than 10,000 annual passenger boardings, will receive additional funds based on the number of annual boardings. All commercial service airports receive funds based on the number of passengers that board aircraft there, the amount of debt an airport has, and the amount of money the airport has in reserve.
General aviation airports receive funds based on whether they are national, local, basic or unclassified.
