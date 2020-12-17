 Skip to main content
Budget cuts: Bloomington-Normal leaders brace for Pritzker's $711.2 million reduction
Budget cuts: Bloomington-Normal leaders brace for Pritzker's $711.2 million reduction

ILLINOIS

Roughly $2 billion of the current deficient is because of a pandemic-related revenue shortfall, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. He announced budget cuts this week. 

 Photo by Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register via AP

BLOOMINGTON – Local impacts from impending state budget cuts are not yet known, but “the outlook does not look good,” one school official said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed approximately $711.2 million in spending reductions Tuesday in attempt to close a projected $3.9 billion shortfall in the current state budget, which ends June 30.

About $2 billion of the deficit is from lost tax revenue due to business closures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining gap is from systemic “structural challenges,” Pritzker said.

But the numbers are far from set.

Pritzker said he’s awaiting offers from the General Assembly. Particularly, he’s waiting on ideas from Republican members, he said, who worked to deny the graduated income tax amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot.

“These matters associated with the budget, most of them, are really matters the Legislature – a co-equal branch by their own admission – should be engaged in,” Pritzker said.

The largest chunk of reductions comes in a $304.8 million slash to government services, meaning probable furloughs, hiring freezes, and reduced overtime and travel.

Within that is a $75 million trim to personnel adjustments in all state agencies, but details will be "developed through negotiations with the unions.”

Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said the state budget cuts announced this week do not directly affect the institution.

However, “We realize there are budget issues in the state of Illinois and that’s going to be something we watch very closely as we get into the spring budget cycle,” Jome said.

About 14.4% of ISU’s operating budget comes from state appropriations.

Officials at Heartland Community College also are keeping their eyes on what might happen next.

Gov. JB Pritzker laid out budget cut proposals Tuesday, Dec. 15, in response to a projected $3.9 billion shortfall partially due to lost tax revenues from business closures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain concerned about student access to education with any potential loss of MAP (Monetary Award Program) grants or other state financial assistance. A decrease in vital MAP funding would send us in the wrong direction,” said Heartland spokesman Steve Fast.         

“As Illinoisans face the financial recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, we urge the usage of MAP funding for, and set aside funds to support, short-term community college certificate and training programs of less than 16 credit hours focused on workforce development and readiness efforts,” Fast said.

The action by Pritzker also included freezing school maintenance capital grants.

Normal Police Department Chief Rick Bleichner is shown in July. 

Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said, “We did receive about $50,000 from the maintenance capital grant this year already but we do not have anything next year so that does not have an impact on us.”

However, Reilly said, “I'm very concerned about the state budget and the potential impact on schools. … I'm concerned about the next few years as the state financial outlook does not look good without additional revenues.”

Marty Hickman, chief financial officer for McLean County Unit 5, said the district is still reviewing the information for potential impacts, but indicated that the school maintenance capital grant freeze would impact the district in the future.

"The district would have applied for the new round of grants,” Hickman said. “We are hopeful that there will not be any proration or delay in other school funding.”

The next largest blow would be about a $200 million decrease to healthcare and human services.

Within that, the Illinois Department on Aging is facing a possible $42 million reduction – $27 million due to lower than expected caseloads and $15 million from a three-month delay in increased provider payments.

Providing Access To Help, or PATH, based in Bloomington, offers crisis response and other resources for adults and the homeless.

It receives its funding for its adult protective services program from the IDA, said PATH Assistant Director Kathryn Johnson.

She said it was “disheartening” to learn of potentially smaller funding, but she also said PATH has not heard of any specifics yet from the IDA about what impact the proposal would have on its adult protective services program.

Public safety would have about $71 million less in spending under Pritzker’s proposal.

Rick Bleichner, Normal’s police chief, said at this stage in the budget process, the proposed cuts are just talk, and local law enforcement agencies will have to wait and see how counties and municipalities are affected in the end.

“I’ve seen this happen many times and it’s still pretty early on in the process,” Bleichner said. “Once those cuts are made or once they’re more finalized through the budget process, then we can look at how they’re going to impact us.”

Bleichner said he hoped Pritzker would see “importance of responsible public safety, but at this point we don’t know.”

Greg Scott, interim chief for the Bloomington Police Department, also said it’s too early to tell how the state cuts to public safety will affect the city’s officers.

“We don't know enough about it yet to have a strong opinion. We'll have to see how it shakes out,” he said.

BPD spokesman John Fermon added while the impact is still “kind of unknown,” the department’s coordination with the city will likely be a factor.

Outside DUI and traffic grants and state-funded training, “The city supports almost all, if not all, of the police budget directly,” Fermon said. “The other side of it could be the indirect impacts of COVID to the city budget that may impact the police department down the line. We at the (police department) probably won't know right way.”

Not included in the $700-plus million cuts are ongoing negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Pritzker said the state is working with AFSCME to identify $75 million in “personnel cost adjustments, which could include furlough days.”

AFSCME Council 31 Deputy Director Mike Newman told The Pantagraph that there haven’t been any negotiations about those adjustments.

“We were surprised to hear that in the press conference,” Newman said. “There have been no discussions with the administration about furloughs or any of those cuts.”

AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch acknowledges the “severe fiscal crisis” the state faces.

“However, it is grossly unjust to suggest that frontline state employees who have already sacrificed so much in our current public health crisis should bear an outsized share of the burden of fixing the state’s fiscal crisis as well,” Lynch said in a statement.

“Moreover, it is counterproductive in the extreme to target these employees at a time when the need for state services and the demand on state government are greater than ever,” Lynch said.

Newman added that spending cuts are “not going to even put a dent” in the $3.9 billion shortfall.

“The problem isn’t spending,” Newman said. “It’s revenue shortfall, so there are other things that should be looked at. There are a lot of corporate tax loopholes that could be closed and a substantial amount of revenue could be raised in that way.”

He also noted that AFSCME continues “working very hard” in Washington to include funding for state and local governments in a coronavirus stimulus package.

Livingston and McLean County Labor union did not respond to inquiries for this story.

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

TRACKING THE NEWS

WHAT HAPPENED: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday ordered roughly $700 million in budget cuts, saying Illinois faces a $3.9 billion shortfall fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE BACKGROUND: The first-term Democrat had predicted painful reductions after voters rejected a graduated income tax plan in November. Pritzker had pitched it as a way to pay down backlogged bills, debt and address revenue gaps legislators had hoped federal pandemic relief would fill. The new system, which would have taken effect Jan. 1, was estimated to generate $3 billion more annually.

THE DETAILS: The agency cuts include a hiring freeze, reduced overtime and grant reductions, which don't require legislative approval.

