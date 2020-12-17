Budget cuts: Bloomington-Normal leaders brace for Pritzker's $711.2 million reduction

Providing Access To Help, or PATH, based in Bloomington, offers crisis response and other resources for adults and the homeless.

It receives its funding for its adult protective services program from the IDA, said PATH Assistant Director Kathryn Johnson.

She said it was “disheartening” to learn of potentially smaller funding, but she also said PATH has not heard of any specifics yet from the IDA about what impact the proposal would have on its adult protective services program.

Public safety would have about $71 million less in spending under Pritzker’s proposal.

Rick Bleichner, Normal’s police chief, said at this stage in the budget process, the proposed cuts are just talk, and local law enforcement agencies will have to wait and see how counties and municipalities are affected in the end.

“I’ve seen this happen many times and it’s still pretty early on in the process,” Bleichner said. “Once those cuts are made or once they’re more finalized through the budget process, then we can look at how they’re going to impact us.”

Bleichner said he hoped Pritzker would see “importance of responsible public safety, but at this point we don’t know.”