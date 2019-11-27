Burke on being high court’s third female chief justice: It’s pretty awesome

Q: Part of your initiative as chief justice is going to be the listening tour, … as I understand it, increasing access to justice in the state. Could you tell us a little bit more about that?

Well, first of all, I think I really got the idea of the Listening Tour from the Latin term that's ... in the Supreme Court room both in Chicago and here, audi alteram partem — to hear the other side. It's a mandate to all the justices every time we come on the bench. … I think I've taken it personally to listen to my children more, you know, [and] my husband maybe, maybe not so much. But needless to say, it's good to listen to other people.

And I've just returned from several different conferences around the country — one on mental health and one on juvenile justice. Everybody has such a wealth of information, you can't help but learn from that. And so I thought that perhaps it would be good for me to travel around the state and just listen to what's going on. The hope is the Illinois State Bar Association will be my host and they will take me to the different places and invite … all the stakeholders in our justice system. So it will be the sheriff, it will be the clerks and it will be the judges and the lawyers, but also anyone else who's an integral part — public defenders, state's attorneys — should be in the room, and I want to hear what they have to say.