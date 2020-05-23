Business owners, public employees argue Illinois owes them lost revenue, wages

Pearson claims he cannot perform his duties to nominate candidates for the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Balich claims he cannot “effectively represent his constituents” or run for reelection.

And two business owners — Samantha Palya, proprietor of Absolutely Pawfect Pet Styling in Cook County, and Amanda Hamerman, owner of Color Envy in DuPage County — claim the closure of their shops caused lost revenue. Michael Judge, owner of Judge Automotive in Cook County, alleges the stay-at-home restriction caused fewer people to travel and thus need their cars repaired.

According to the filing, the state threatened them with fines and undefined criminal punishments if they did not comply with Pritzker’s order.

“In the wake of a fast-moving disease outbreak, (those suing) stand on the precipice of economic collapse as a direct result of the actions taken,” the lawsuit argues. “Despite issuing the COVID-19 closure orders for a readily-apparent public purpose, the governor did not provide compensation for those who suffered substantial — and perhaps total — diminution of value in their property as a result.”

Balich said in an email he hopes this lawsuit “will help open Illinois.”