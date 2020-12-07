Bustos' vote against legalizing marijuana has confused, angered some local constituents

The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Friday that would legalize recreational cannabis nationally and expunge the criminal records of federal cannabis convictions.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was one of only six Democrats who voted against the bill, which passed 228 to 164. It will advance to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is expected to fail.

Considering Bustos represents a state that voted to legalize recreational cannabis last year and went into effect Jan. 1, her opposing vote has confused and angered some of her local constituents, including Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker.

Parker said Rock Island city council members were proactive when they passed a resolution May 21, 2018 asking the federal government to pass legislation for the legalization and regulation of recreational marijuana.

"Understanding how the decades' old war on drugs has unfairly decimated families and communities — particularly those of color — I was proud to have voted for the resolution," Parker said. "Since Illinois legalized cannabis, not only are fewer Rock Islanders going to prison, but the city has begun pursuing badly needed grant opportunities made available by the state's cannabis tax revenue.