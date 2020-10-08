Candidate for Illinois U.S. Senate seat says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Willie Wilson, the entrepreneur and frequent candidate for political office who is mounting an independent challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin a 10-day quarantine.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms at this time. However, I am confident that we will beat COVID-19,” said Wilson, 72, a food and medical service glove distributor who also has his own gospel orchestra and record distribution company.

“While we have taken precautions by wearing face masks and social distancing, this disease is highly contagious. I join the ranks of seven million people in America that have tested positive for coronavirus,” he said.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Wilson, who made unsuccessful bids for Chicago mayor and a short quixotic effort for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, has been using his personal wealth to distribute gift cards at Chicago public senior housing to help promote his Senate campaign under the Willie Wilson Party.

Wilson in the past has provided money for people seeking bail or help with their property taxes.