Candidate for Illinois U.S. Senate seat says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Willie Wilson, the entrepreneur and frequent candidate for political office who is mounting an independent challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin a 10-day quarantine.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms at this time. However, I am confident that we will beat COVID-19,” said Wilson, 72, a food and medical service glove distributor who also has his own gospel orchestra and record distribution company.
“While we have taken precautions by wearing face masks and social distancing, this disease is highly contagious. I join the ranks of seven million people in America that have tested positive for coronavirus,” he said.
Wilson, who made unsuccessful bids for Chicago mayor and a short quixotic effort for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, has been using his personal wealth to distribute gift cards at Chicago public senior housing to help promote his Senate campaign under the Willie Wilson Party.
Wilson in the past has provided money for people seeking bail or help with their property taxes.
“Like so many of my fellow Americans, I am not immune from COVID-19. This is a disease that does not discriminate,” Wilson said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have distributed more than 40 million face masks to first responders, senior citizens, churches and individuals.”
Wilson’s assistance led to the Chicago Federation of Police endorsing his bid against Durbin, who is seeking a fifth term. Durbin is the No. 2 ranking Democrat in Senate leadership.
Wilson was at Chicago’s early voting site as it opened to voters on Oct. 1, strolling the line of voters and offering fist bumps.
He has aligned himself with Republican-leaning causes and has been a vocal critic of pandemic-related orders issued by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot aimed at reducing gatherings, including church services.
“The governor and mayor continue to trample on our constitutional rights while hiding behind a stay-at-home order that treats the church as non-essential,” Wilson said in May. He offered to pay for any fines that churches received for holding services in violation of those orders. Such restrictions were later eased.
Also challenging Durbin on the Nov. 3 ballot are Republican Mark Curran, former Lake County sheriff, Green Party candidate Danny Black and Libertarian Danny Malouf.
