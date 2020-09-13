CAPITOL RECAP: GOP seeks voluntary witnesses at opening Madigan investigative hearing

Because each of those 21 applicants achieved a perfect score, the 75 licenses are to be distributed via lottery. The lottery is scheduled to take place in late September.

On Monday, the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus and the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus both sent letters to the governor asking that he suspend the lottery from taking place and provide legislators more information about the process.

Pritzker and his senior marijuana advisor Toi Hutchinson addressed concerns about the process Tuesday but rejected calls to halt distribution of the 75 licenses.

“There will be changes and fixes along the way,” Pritzker said. “The social equity focus of the cannabis industry, and how it was created, this is a marathon, it’s not a sprint.”

The governor noted that there are over 300 more licenses to be given out by the state, and he was open to changes to the process in how those would be distributed. According to Pritzker, about two-thirds of the successful applicants were firms owned primarily by people of color.