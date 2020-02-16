CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas announces retirement

* * *

CORONAVIRUS TESTING: The Illinois Department of Public Health now has the ability to test for the 2019 novel coronavirus in-state, meaning shorter wait times for test results for people showing symptoms of the virus and meeting certain criteria.

IDPH said in a news release Tuesday, Feb. 11, that Illinois is the first state to be able to do the testing without shipping specimens out of state, and results are typically available within 24 hours.

“The ability to do this testing will mean we will be able to detect any new cases of novel coronavirus earlier and prevent any possible spread,” IDPH Assistant Director Evonda Thomas-Smith said in the news release. “We understand there is concern about this new virus, which is why having test results back quickly can help reduce some of those concerns.”

While the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to the U.S. public at large “remains low at this time.”

The CDC began shipping test kits to select qualified U.S. and international laboratories last week, and IDPH is working to bring testing online in its Springfield and Carbondale labs.