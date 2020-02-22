CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker paints two budget pictures: One with graduated tax, one without

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker has tied his second-year state budget proposal to the unfinished marquee policy initiative of his first year – a constitutional amendment that allows the state to impose higher income tax rates on higher income earners.
If voters approve that graduated income tax initiative in the November general election, Pritzker is asking for a roughly $1.6 billion increase in state general revenue fund spending for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
That would bring total state spending in that fund to just over $42 billion, helping to pay for a $350 million increase in K-12 education, a 5-percent increase in higher education operating funds and an increase in contributions to the state’s backlog of unpaid bills and unfunded pension obligations.
If the constitutional amendment fails, overall state spending would increase by about $200 million from a year ago in the general fund under the governor’s proposal, equaling roughly $40.6 billion. In that scenario, $1.4 billion in spending authority would be held in reserve in a combination of budget cuts and withholding of new spending on state programs.
“Because this reserve is so large, it inevitably cuts into some of the things that we all hold most dear: increased funding for K-12 education, universities and community colleges, public safety and other key investments – but as important as these investments are, we cannot responsibly spend for these priorities until we know with certainty what the state’s revenue picture will be,” Pritzker said in his budget address in the Illinois House chamber Wednesday, Feb. 19.
To pass, the graduated tax needs approval from 60 percent of those voting on the question or the majority of those voting in the election in November.
But Republican leaders in the General Assembly argued that the choice between the two budgets is a false one, and Pritzker’s address was nothing more than a sales tactic for the graduated tax.
“The reserves he’s calling for are a marketing plan to sell his (graduated tax) increase,” Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said. “If those resources weren’t there, I don’t think this is the way he would have approached the spending plan and it’s not a way we would approach it.”
Both House and Senate Republicans called for “greater efficiencies” and reduced state spending in certain state agencies. They also said $656 million in increased base revenue projections for the fiscal year mean the level of state investment in programs from a year ago can be maintained without new tax revenues.
House GOP Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, also pointed to a surplus of roughly $180 million from the current year’s operating budget as a sign of the effectiveness of bipartisan budgeting.
“We have the money to be able to fulfill our obligations in every need for the state of Illinois,” Durkin said in a news conference. “So, to say that you go on two different tracks and say, ‘Well, you know, if you don't pass a constitutional amendment, we're going to have a world of hurt that's going to be delivered upon state employees, and also state retirees as well, and health care providers.’ I just felt that that's a wrong approach.”
BUDGET REACTION - FISCAL OFFICERS: Illinois’ chief fiscal and investment officers lauded the economic opportunities afforded if voters approve Gov. JB Pritzker’s “fair tax” proposal in November. But several Republican lawmakers said they objected to the governor’s plan, outlined in his annual budget address Wednesday, Feb. 20, to cut spending in several key areas if the constitutional amendment fails to pass.
The proposal to establish a graduated income tax structure — which would levy higher income tax rates on higher thresholds of income — is a hallmark of Pritzker’s policy agenda.
His $42 billion budget proposal includes $1.4 billion the state would expect to receive if the amendment passes on the November general election ballot. But that spending authority would initially be set aside pending the results of that election.
“Because this reserve is so large, it inevitably cuts into some of the things that we all hold most dear,” Pritzker said, “...but as important as these investments are, we cannot responsibly spend for these priorities until we know with certainty what the state’s revenue picture will be.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to link education funding increase to his graduated income tax plan could leave some school districts in the lurch
Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza said key items on her priority list — including higher education investment, safety-net contributions and decreasing Illinois’ bill backlog — depend on voters deciding “which direction they want the state to move.”
The choices are driving “a little bit more fiscal security and greater investment in job creation, building the economy, or the status quo, which frankly hasn’t been working for us,” she said.
Democratic Treasurer Michael Frerichs, who said he still wants to hear details about Pritzker’s budget proposal, highlighted the state’s need to make pension payments. Voters need to approve the income tax change first, he said, to create a “virtuous cycle.”
“When we pay down our bills, we pay less in interest. When we pay down our pension unfunded liability, we improve our credit rating, which means when we go out for bonding, we pay a lower interest rate,” Frerichs said. “If we do things right up front, it will save us money years down in the road.”
BUDGET REACTION - BLACK CAUCUS: Members of the 32-lawmaker Illinois Legislative Black Caucus said Gov. JB Pritzker’s budget proposal for the fiscal year starting in July is a good start but needs more money and support for people of color.
“I was so pleased to hear so many things that the governor mentioned that have been issues that the black caucus has fought for for many years,” said black caucus chair Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood.
Every member of the black caucus is a Democrat, the same party of Pritzker, who delivered his second annual budget address to members of the House and Senate Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Capitol.
Among the top issues discussed by caucus members after the address was education funding, from kindergarten through college graduation.
Pritzker’s proposed budget would increase K-12 school funding by $350 million, but $150 million of that is tied to the passage of a graduated income tax. That tax will go before voters in November in the form of a constitutional amendment that increases income taxes on people earning more than $250,000 annually.
“While his speech suggests that $350 million (would) allocate toward funding, we know the reality based on the revenue outlook,” said state Rep. Will Davis of Homewood. “Our message to the governor is this funding level must be realized.”
HIGHER EDUCATION FUNDING: One day after delivering his budget proposal to the General Assembly in Springfield, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker was in Chicago on Thursday, Feb. 20, rounding up support for his proposed increases in higher education funding.
Speaking at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Pritzker highlighted his proposal of a 5 percent increase in general operating funds for the state’s colleges and universities along with a $27 million infusion into the financially-troubled College Illinois pre-paid tuition program; a $50 million increase in funding for the Monetary Award Program, or MAP, grants for lower-income students; and $2.5 million to defray the Advanced Placement testing fees for lower-income high school students.
“It puts college students front and center, and it builds on the historic investments and improvements that we’ve made to strengthen our higher education system,” Pritzker said.
But his speech wasn’t just about rounding up support for his budget plan. It was also a pitch for support of a constitutional amendment to overhaul the state’s income tax system, because without that, most of those funding increases are unlikely to happen.
“Some of this funding must be held in reserve until we know the fate of the constitutional amendment that would change our tax structure to treat working families more fairly,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the proposed increase in operating funds would help hold down tuition rates while the increase in funding for MAP grants and the College Illinois program would help make college more affordable for working families.
EDUCATION CURRICULUM: Two bills that would add the risks of e-cigarette use and sexting to public school curriculum will head to the full Illinois House of Representatives after unanimously passing a committee Wednesday, Feb. 19
The House education curriculum committee heard testimony about House Bills 4007 and 3928, which would require public schools to teach the dangers of sexting and electronic cigarettes, respectively, in health education classes.
HB 4007, sponsored by state Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, would require students in grades 6-12 to learn about the legal and personal consequences of sharing sexual images and videos.
“Our children know a lot more about smartphones than we do. And it's time for us to acknowledge that and have conversations with them so that they don't mess up their lives legally, socially and academically,” West said before the committee voted 20-0 to advance his bill.
Illinois would join New Jersey as the only states to require sexting be included in sex education classes.
HB 3928, sponsored by state Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, would add electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices as topics to be taught under Illinois’ Critical Health Problems and Comprehensive Health Education Program.
That law lays out the major educational areas that are required to be discussed in all elementary and secondary education curricula. It already requires lessons on tobacco, alcohol and drug use.
“It's really just updating it to make sure that we are including what have very recently been learned to be very dangerous items,” Mason told committee members before her bill passed 19-0.
BLAGOJEVICH OUT OF PRISON: There was little support Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the former stomping grounds of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich for President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the remaining years of the disgraced former Democratic governor’s 14-year corruption sentence.
Republicans and Democrats from various levels of state and federal government issued public statements condemning the president’s decision, which was initially reported by ABC News Tuesday morning. Several others received commutations from the president Tuesday as well, according to the Associated Press.
“Yes, we commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich,” Trump told reporters Tuesday before boarding Air Force One. “He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him.”
Blagojevich, who was a contestant on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” television program in 2010, began serving a 14-year federal prison sentence in 2012. He was convicted on 11 criminal counts related to his effort to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when he became president.
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, called Trump’s decision “disappointing” and said he was “never going to be able to figure out how the president messages, nor the decision making that he does.”
“Currently we have a massive federal investigation into corruption in the state of Illinois, and this action distracts and also dilutes what I think is the proper role of the Department of Justice to root out corruption,” he said.
In a statement, Gov. JB Pritzker, who has argued on several occasions that Blagojevich should serve his full sentence, echoed that sentiment.
U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, a Republican and honorary co-chair of Trump’s Illinois re-election campaign, said in August that he spoke to the president and encouraged him not to commute the sentence.
On Tuesday, LaHood and the other members of Illinois' congressional delegation – John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost – released a statement expressing their disappointment in Trump's action.
In Chicago, fresh off release from prison due to a commutation of the remainder of his 14-year prison sentence from President Donald Trump, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich called a news conference in his front yard Wednesday, Feb. 19, to thank the president and decry his imprisonment.
HOUSE GOP ON THE BUDGET: One day before Gov. JB Pritzker’s budget address, House Republican lawmakers called for another “inclusive” and “bipartisan” effort at adopting a state budget without new taxes.
“Let's go back in time to last spring. Through a bipartisan effort and agreements in both chambers, we were able to craft a balanced budget with no new taxes for fiscal year 2020,” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said Tuesday, Feb. 18. “That was a great and successful example of give-and-take negotiations.”
Lawmakers approved a $40 billion budget last year with several demands from Republican lawmakers for pro-business reforms. Those included tax incentives enticing data centers to locate in Illinois; eliminating reporting of the retailer's discount in the comptroller's tax expenditure report; eliminating the franchise tax; reinstating the manufacturers purchase credit; and a “Blue Collar Jobs Act” to help attract large-scale projects.
Those priorities were added to the budget late in the legislative session after weeks of Republicans claiming their voices were not being heard by the Democratic governor.
“We have learned by example when we work together in a bipartisan manner, we respect each other's priorities, we can accomplish and have accomplished great things for our state,” Durkin said. “If that same willingness exists today, we can come back with the same result, a balanced budget that protects the citizens of Illinois with no new taxes, nor any tax increases.”
New taxes passed on parking garages, cigarettes and gasoline last year, as well as increased driver’s license and other fees, went to fund a multi-year capital infrastructure plan — not the state’s operating budget. That proposal had bipartisan support as well, including a vote from Durkin.
This year, Durkin said, the budget shouldn’t depend on “hypothetical revenues” that could result if the governor’s signature proposal — a constitutional amendment creating a graduated-rate income tax structure charging higher rates on higher income earners — is voted into law in the November general election.
In last year’s budget address, Pritzker said the fiscal year 2020 budget, which ends June 30, was a “bridge” to when greater revenues — an estimated $3.4 billion — become available from the graduated income tax.
“We should discuss real money, not money that is based on hypotheticals or possibilities down the road. The issue at hand is what we have to deal with this fiscal year,” Durkin said.
PLASTIC POLLUTION: In an effort to tackle the growing problem of plastic pollution, a group of state lawmakers from both legislative chambers touted a series of bills Tuesday, Feb. 18, that would tax or ban single-use plastics and aim to boost recycling.
The four proposals have the support of organizations such as the Illinois Environmental Council and the Sierra Club of Illinois. Advocates said the aim is to increase sustainability, encourage environmental consciousness and improve the health and appearance of public spaces, land and waterways.
“We’re attacking this at every level to make sure that we really start to stem the tide of plastics in our society,” said state Rep. Bob Morgan, a Democrat from Deerfield, whose district borders Lake Michigan.
Plastics do not decompose and instead break into smaller and smaller pieces that fish and other wildlife mistake for food. These microplastics can also slip through water treatment plants and into tap water. A study published last year in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found the average American ingests as many as 121,000 microplastics every year.
“The time is now to do something to save our environment from drowning in plastic,” said state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, a Democrat from Glenview and sponsor of House Bill 5169.
Her bill, along with an identical Senate Bill 3677, would ban polystyrene foam – commonly known as brand name Styrofoam – by 2022. Polystyrene is a nondegradable material used in house insulation, packaging and takeout food containers.
The series of bills includes one introduced during last year’s legislative session that would tax single-use paper, plastic and compostable bags that shoppers carry out from stores.
House Bill 3335 would place a 10-cent fee on each bag except in cities with more than 1 million people, which includes only Chicago which has an existing seven-cent tax.
Three bills waiting on committee assignments focus on reducing plastic food waste. Senate Bill 3764 would give state contract preference to bidders who include compostable or recyclable food utensil use in their contracts. It also prohibits single-use plastic utensils at state parks and the Illinois State Fair after 2023.
House Bill 5552 and its identical counterpart, Senate Bill 3424, would make Illinois the 11th state with a container deposit program. People would be able to redeem plastic, glass or metal beverage containers for a 5-cent refund paid by the business or a redemption center.
DCFS REFORMS PROPOSAL: A group of Republican lawmakers said Tuesday, Feb. 18, they want to see internal reforms at the Department of Children and Family Services in addition to the increased funding that Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to propose.
Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his annual budget address to the General Assembly at noon Wednesday. During that speech, he is expected to call for a $147 million increase in funding for DCFS, the state’s primary child welfare agency, with much of that money going toward hiring more investigators to relieve the workload of caseworkers.
“I think most of us aren’t opposed to investing more money in these children,” Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, said during a news conference at the Capitol.
Weber represents a district that includes Crystal Lake, a town where 5-year-old AJ Freund died last year after reportedly being abused by his parents. His body was found in a shallow grave in nearby Woodstock on April 24. His parents were later charged with murder.
He was one of 123 children in Illinois who died in 2019 within 12 months of having had contact with DCFS, according to a report by the agency’s inspector general. Of those, the report stated, 24 were determined to be homicides; 37 were the result of accidents; 34 were due to natural causes; seven were from suicides; and in 21 cases the cause of death was undetermined.
Weber said he believes law enforcement should have more independent authority to investigate reports of suspected child abuse and neglect. Under current law, he said, DCFS has sole jurisdiction except in cases in which the suspect is completely unrelated to the victim.
To address that, Weber said, he introduced House Bill 5281, which would require DCFS to immediately share any report it receives about suspected child abuse or neglect with the appropriate law enforcement agency. That agency, in turn, would have discretion about whether to pursue an independent investigation.
In addition to Weber’s bill, Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, introduced a bill, House Bill 5417, that would require people who are “mandatory reporters” of child abuse and neglect – including doctors, teachers, clergy and other licensed professionals – receive training in how to file those reports.
“Apparently we passed a law that basically said you had to be trained, but then didn’t really do any training on how you make the report,” Bryant said.
Meanwhile, Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, has introduced a bill dealing with problems he says exist with child adoptions in Illinois.
House Bill 2335 would provide that a final order of adoption could not be overturned by a court for any reason other than fraud on the part of the adopting family. It would also require that if DCFS decides to withdraw or revoke its consent, it must do so within 60 days of the filing of the adoption petition.
GUN STORE REGULATIONS: A group of Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday, Feb. 18, declined to block the Illinois State Police from implementing new administrative rules governing firearms dealers.
Those rules were adopted on an emergency basis in January, nearly one year after Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Firearms Dealer License Certification Act into law. It requires that anyone holding a federal firearms license who engages in the business of selling or transferring firearms also obtain a state certificate and subject themselves to state regulation.
ISP initially proposed rules to implement that law in August, but the draft rules ran into stiff opposition from gun store owners who said those rules – including requirements for video surveillance and the storage of guns and ammunition – would be impossible to comply with and would put many gun stores out of business.
The agency then began rewriting the proposed rules and in December submitted new rules on an emergency basis. That means they are allowed to remain in place for up to 150 days, during which time the agency must resubmit proposed new permanent rules that could be subject to public hearings and public comment.
During a meeting Tuesday of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, a 12-member legislative panel that has oversight authority over the rulemaking process, Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, offered a motion to suspend the rules, arguing that “agency-created emergencies do not constitute an appropriate use of emergency rule.”
Although the motion appeared to receive support from a majority of those voting, it fell short of the two-thirds majority, or eight votes, required by law for JCAR to block administrative rules.
HEALTH INSURANCE REFORMS: A bipartisan group of lawmakers is proposing strict new limits on health insurance policies that require patients to receive “prior authorization” from the company before they can receive certain treatments, tests or prescription drugs.
It’s a common practice under most health plans, one originally intended to hold down costs while making sure patients receive the appropriate care. But it’s one that many critics say has gotten out of control.
“Prior authorization is a process by which insurance companies look over the shoulder of patients and physicians to determine whether or not they’re going to pay for the medications, the tests, the treatments that you and your physician-led team have already agreed upon,” Paul Pedersen, a Bloomington physician and president of the Illinois State Medical Society, said during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Pedersen was promoting the proposed Prior Authorization Reform Act – House Bill 5510 and Senate Bill 3822 – which has sponsors from both sides of the aisle in both chambers.
Among other things, it would require health plans to display prominently on their websites which services or treatments require prior authorization and what the clinical review criteria is for deciding whether or not it is covered. It also provides that those criteria be based on nationally recognized standards, that they be evidence-based and that they be “sufficiently flexible to allow deviations from norms when justified on a case-by-case basis.”
It would also prohibit insurance plans from imposing retroactive prior approval requirements – that is, denying a claim for failing to meet a prior authorization requirement that wasn’t in place at the time the care was provided.
“This is one of the most common complaints we get, of people who are coming in because either they or a member of their family or a child are having care delayed or denied because of the prior authorization process,” said House Democratic Leader Gregory Harris, of Chicago, lead sponsor of the House bill. “And this is not just in private insurance. It’s in our Medicaid and our MCO programs as well.”
5G CONCERNS: First, there were cordless phones and text messages. Then, internet access and video calls. Now, wireless’s fifth generation will drive mobile phone speeds even faster and allow for advances in telemedicine and management of traffic signals, for example, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
But two lawmakers, Western Springs Democratic Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton and Elmhurst Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, want to give residents, legislators and industry experts a chance to weigh in on the network upgrade.
“I think government really works best when the residents are engaged and active,” Glowiak Hilton said.
She asked five officials to speak to legislators on a Senate health committee Tuesday, Feb. 18, regarding concerns her constituents have about “potential effects” of 5G infrastructure.
Glowiak Hilton proposed a measure establishing a 12-member group of lawmakers, state officials and experts to “identify any major health risks associated with the proliferation of 5G infrastructure” by 2021. It is an effort, she said, to “have my residents feel … that they’re comfortable in their own homes.”
Constituents in Mazzochi’s district want to have a say in where 5G towers and other infrastructure are installed, she said. Her legislation seeks to provide state residents an “avenue” to register complaints, comments and suggestion with their local officials.
COLLEGE ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS: One month ahead of the tipoff of March Madness, Illinois lawmakers – backed by a pair of NBA brothers – are renewing a push to allow college athletes to profit from the use of their name and likeness.
Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch called a Chicago news conference Friday, Feb. 14, to push for his Student Athlete Endorsement Act, or House Bill 3904, which is awaiting a vote in the Illinois Senate.
“In a little over a month, the NCAA is going to see its cash cow start – March Madness,” he said. “And the students won’t see a dime from March Madness. And all we’re saying is let’s be equitable and let’s be fair. Let’s let students profit off their own name, likeness and image.”
The bill would allow collegiate athletes to be paid for the use of their name and likeness and would prohibit the NCAA – the association which oversees major college athletics – from punishing students who take part in the payment or the universities they attend. It would not allow for payment of salaries by universities.
Welch said it requires any endorsement contract to be disclosed to universities and allows students to sign with agents who must be licensed with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations.
It would take effect in 2023. The reason for the grace period is to allow for an expected legal challenge, Welch said in October.
The bill passed the House with bipartisan support in October during the fall veto session, but failed to reach a vote in the Senate. He said the chamber’s change in leadership at the time could have stalled the proposal, which is backed by Gov. JB Pritzker, but he believes “the time is right” to move it forward once again with a new Senate president installed.
Sen. Elgie Sims, a Chicago Democrat and sponsor of the bill in the Senate, was unable to take a call Friday, but his office said he “plans to continue working with his colleagues in an effort to get the bill passed this spring.”
GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCIES: Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday, Feb. 14, his administration has already identified $225 million in budget savings for the upcoming fiscal year, and as much as $750 million through the end of his first term.
During a news conference in Chicago just days ahead of his annual budget address to the General Assembly, Pritzker tried to draw a sharp contrast between his administration and those of previous governors.
“In the past, irresponsible management of state revenue and a failure to invest in the long-term health of our state and its people put us in a challenging position,” he said.
The biggest share of the savings, according to Pritzker’s office, came from reduced health care costs for state employees, accounting for $175 million in the upcoming year, and an estimated $650 million over the next three years. Those are the result of new labor contracts the administration negotiated with various public employee labor unions.
Under those contracts, employees who had gone four years without a pay raise will receive cost of living raises of about 11.5 percent over eight years. But they will also pick up a greater share of their own health care costs in the form of higher premiums and copays.
Other efficiencies Pritzker cited included paying down past-due medical bills, saving the state $15.7 million in late-payment interest costs during the current fiscal year and an estimated $25 million in the upcoming year.
He also cited “enhanced” tax collections at the Department of Revenue, generating as much as $15 million.
Pritzker said he also is exploring consolidating a number of state agencies, merging the Department of Labor and the Department of Employment Security into a single unit, combining anti-fraud units at the Workers’ Compensation Commission and the Department of Insurance, and merging the Coroner Training Board with the Department of Public Health.
FOID FINGERPRINTING: The Illinois State Police director said this week that his department has stepped up illegal firearm ownership enforcement methods, but it needs greater resources to continue the job — including fingerprints of Firearm Owner Identification Card applicants.
During a news conference Thursday, Feb. 13, ISP Director Brendan Kelly gave an update about enforcement efforts and announced support for Senate Bill 1966, a measure that would increase FOID card fees and mandate fingerprinting of applicants.
The House passed the bill in May, but a Senate measure to agree with that final language stalled before a vote. It remains in the Senate assignments committee but could be taken up this legislative session.
Under the bill, sponsored in the House by Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, new applications for FOID cards and renewals — which would be required every five years — would cost $20, up from the current cost of $10. The fees would fund law enforcement revocation efforts for those not legally allowed to own FOID cards or guns.
Gun advocacy groups such as the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and the Illinois State Rifle Association oppose the bill, and have argued fingerprinting and increased fees hinder Second Amendment rights.
In a news release Friday, Feb. 14, Assistant House Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer, of Jacksonville, called the plan “an overreach” by lawmakers and the ISP.
“Director Kelly is pushing legislation that will require all legal gun owners in Illinois to give their fingerprints to the State Police when requesting or renewing their FOID card,” Davidsmeyer said in the release. “This is a continued attack on law-abiding gun owners and it puts undue financial burden on many citizens just trying to protect their families.”
While Kelly was questioned about the constitutionality of fingerprinting gun owners at the news conference, he said ISP’s main consideration is public safety — lawmakers and judges will decide constitutionality.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Two Chicago-area residents who tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier this year have recovered and were released from home isolation this weekend, according to public health officials.
Federal, state and local health officials made the announcement in a news release Saturday, Feb. 15, noting that the risk to the general public remains low and the two patients caused no further spread of the virus.
“Based on what is currently known about the virus, and after close consultation with (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health), we believe both patients can now safely return to their regular activities, including work, without restrictions,” Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner, said in a news release.
Arwady added the patients have had “multiple rounds of negative testing for the virus and are clinically well.”
“They do not need to wear masks, and neither does anyone interacting with them. They have been cleared,” she said.
The two patients are husband and wife, and the woman, in her 60s, had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the spread of the virus began. Health officials said at an earlier news conference that the spread of the virus to her husband was “not totally unexpected” due to the couple’s close proximity.
The couple was hospitalized at AMITA St. Alexius Medical Center in suburban Hoffman Estates in January and released to home isolation Feb. 7. Public health officials did not release other identifying information due to privacy concerns.
In the U.S., there have been 15 positive cases while 60 tests are pending, according to the CDC.
In Illinois, there have been just two positive tests, both in the patients that are now cured, and 48 negative tests. Two more tests were awaiting results Monday, Feb. 17, according to IDPH.