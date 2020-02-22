CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker paints two budget pictures: One with graduated tax, one without

“Based on what is currently known about the virus, and after close consultation with (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health), we believe both patients can now safely return to their regular activities, including work, without restrictions,” Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner, said in a news release.

Arwady added the patients have had “multiple rounds of negative testing for the virus and are clinically well.”

“They do not need to wear masks, and neither does anyone interacting with them. They have been cleared,” she said.

The two patients are husband and wife, and the woman, in her 60s, had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the spread of the virus began. Health officials said at an earlier news conference that the spread of the virus to her husband was “not totally unexpected” due to the couple’s close proximity.

The couple was hospitalized at AMITA St. Alexius Medical Center in suburban Hoffman Estates in January and released to home isolation Feb. 7. Public health officials did not release other identifying information due to privacy concerns.

In the U.S., there have been 15 positive cases while 60 tests are pending, according to the CDC.

In Illinois, there have been just two positive tests, both in the patients that are now cured, and 48 negative tests. Two more tests were awaiting results Monday, Feb. 17, according to IDPH.

