CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker says budget 'acknowledges that massive disruption leads to difficult decisions'

While Pritzker has frequently said he remains in consultation with Republican lawmakers and elected officials across the state, Brady said that’s not the proper avenue for legislative deliberation.

“I talked to the governor yesterday. I talked to him a couple times,” he said. “He listens. And then he goes with his experts and he does what he wants. That's not a debate. That's not a discussion like we're used to and the people expect us to have.”

Pritzker said he disagreed with the leader’s comments during his news briefing later in the day.

“Bill knows better,” Pritzker said when asked about the comments. “The truth is that I've talked to many, many Republican legislators, you've seen changes that I've made along the way. Many of them have been recommended by Republican legislators. And as to staying in town, look again they are co-equal branch, the Legislature has the ability to do that.”

* * *

GRADUATED TAX LANGUAGE: The language of the graduated income tax ballot measure is finalized after the House joined the Senate in approving it Friday, May 22.