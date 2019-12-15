CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bill promoting diverse workforce on capital projects

SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday, Dec. 10, aimed at ensuring minority workers have access to jobs created through the state’s new $45 billion capital improvements plan, as well as access to training for careers in construction and building trades.
Senate Bill 177 establishes the Illinois Works Jobs Program, which makes $25 million available to community-based organizations — including public colleges and universities — to recruit new apprentices to work on construction projects. It also provides that apprentices will make up 10 percent of the labor force on all projects costing $500,000 or more. The money will come from the $45 billion in capital plan funding.
The program will be overseen by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It is also authorized to award “bid credits” — virtual dollars that can be used when bidding on future contracts — to encourage contractors to employ “historically underrepresented populations in the construction industry,” including minorities, women and veterans.
“Rebuild Illinois is the largest, most robust capital plan in state history,” Pritzker said at a bill signing ceremony in Chicago. “We’re working with our partners to make sure every community in the state benefits from these good jobs, especially those who've been left out and left behind for far too long.”
Language of the program was inserted into a Senate-passed bill in the House during the fall veto session.
Rep. Will Davis, a Democrat from the south Chicago suburb of Homewood, was the leading sponsor of the amendment in the House.
The final version of the bill passed the House on Nov. 13 by a vote of 82-32. The Senate concurred with the changes the following day, 36-6. The law takes effect Jan. 1.
* * *
STERIGENICS SUIT: The number of parties suing medical supply sterilization company Sterigenics on claims that its ethylene oxide gas emissions caused serious health problems grew to 73 this week, according to a law firm representing 18 of the plaintiffs.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, chronic exposure to ethylene oxide gas can cause increased cancer risks, reproductive effects and other major medical problems. Sterigenics used the chemical to sterilize medical supplies at its Chicago-area Willowbrook facility for more than 30 years.
In September, Sterigenics announced it was closing its Willowbrook facility amid mounting pressure from lawmakers and activists from the area.
Sterigenics said in a news release at the time it could “not reach an agreement to renew the lease on its Quincy Street facility in Willowbrook in the present environment,” and blamed an “unstable legislative and regulatory landscape in Illinois” for its decision not to reopen.
The Chicago law firm Romanucci & Blandin announced in a news release Thursday that there are 22 new lawsuits against “Sterigenics and other parties responsible for causing leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, miscarriages and other medical conditions.”
Antonio Romanucci, a founding partner at the firm, said the “other parties” include Sotera Health LLC, which is Sterigenics’ parent company; GTCR LLC, which is a hedge fund with an ownership interest in the company; and a maintenance supervisor and operations manager from the site. The defendants vary by individual suit depending on the dates of exposure and diagnosis, he said.
There are more than 20 firms representing those 73 plaintiffs, and Romanucci said a judge ordered “any case involving similar allegations against Sterigenics be consolidated” in Cook County Circuit Court.
The suit is not class-action, however, and each case will be tried individually. Romanucci said the consolidation of pre-trial and discovery processes was for efficiency purposes.
* * *
POT CONVICTION EXPUNGEMENTS: Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx filed motions in court Wednesday to vacate more than 1,000 low-level marijuana convictions, following through on a recently-passed state law legalizing adult recreational use of the drug.
“We are undoing the harm prosecutors have caused,” Foxx posted on Twitter Wednesday. “Prosecuting these cases was not in the public interest, or in the interest of public safety.”
They were the first of what are expected to be many filings across the state to expunge potentially hundreds of thousands of criminal arrest and conviction records for marijuana-related offenses.
“A criminal record carries with it more than stigma. It prevents people from being considered for job opportunities, from getting a loan or a mortgage, from renting an apartment, from applying for financial aid for college, from getting a professional license and more,” Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news conference following the court hearing. “In sum, it can crush a person’s ability to live a full and dignified life.”
On June 25, Pritzker signed House Bill 1438, making Illinois the 11th state to fully legalize recreational marijuana, and the first to do so through a legislative process. Supporters have dubbed it “the most equity-centric” legalization law in the country because it specifically sets aside a portion of the tax revenue generated by legalization to reinvest in low-income and minority communities and other areas that experienced “high rates of arrest, conviction, and incarceration” for marijuana-related crimes.
Although recreational use of marijuana doesn’t become legal until Jan. 1, the new law also provides for automatic expungement of criminal records for possessing less than 30 grams, or roughly one ounce, of marijuana. In addition to wiping out records of court records, the law also calls on law enforcement agencies to delete records of arrests, even if those arrests did not result in charges.
That turned out to be one of the more controversial elements of the bill, and it was the subject of intense negotiations with Republicans who supported the concept of legalization but were wary of wholesale record expungements.
* * *
CHANGING TABLES AT CAPITOL?: A law mandating baby changing tables be installed in both men’s and women’s restrooms beginning Jan. 1 does not apply to the Illinois State Capitol Complex, but the buildings’ architect plans to add them to some facilities anyway. She said “there is no excuse” not to.
Chicago Democrats Rep. Delia Ramirez and Sen. Ram Villivalam sponsored the initiative. With some exceptions — including spaces that ban those under 18 years of age and some health facilities — it applies to public restrooms in buildings constructed or significantly remodeled after the early 1990s.
That criteria does not pertain to the Illinois Statehouse, Michael J. Howlett Building and William G. Stratton Building, or the other five structures included in the Capitol Complex, according to spokespeople for Ramirez and Villivalam.
But because they are “highly public buildings,” Architect of the Capitol Andrea Aggertt said, “adequate facilities” for state employees and members of the public must be provided.
“Historical preservation is at the forefront of every decision that we make, but we have to be realistic in what the needs are,” she said. “My thought would be to make sure we have (changing tables) in any restroom that will have a high population of public, so groups coming to voice their opinion on a potential law can have those accommodations.”
The law applies to new or mostly remodeled constructions, not existing buildings, due to parameters in the Equitable Restrooms Act. Ramirez said the Capitol Complex would have been included in the initial measure “ideally,” but there is an effort to loop the structures in through a companion bill.
* * *
COURTHOUSE COMPLIANCE: Illinois county courthouse compliance with a law requiring them to provide nursing mothers access to a private room has so far been “decidedly mixed,” an analysis found.
The state’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union called 77 facilities to assess their implementation of a 2018 statute which mandates circuit courthouses to offer a lactation room. It was to be fully enforced by June of this year.
At a minimum, those spaces should have a chair, table and electrical outlet, according to the law. A sink with running water should be provided “where possible.”
Almost 20 facilities across the state lack a designated space, the report found. In 11 courthouses, parents are told to pump breast milk in a restroom, the sanitary condition of which could contaminate the milk. And another 14 buildings had an area that did not meet the statute’s requirements.
At the time lawmakers were considering the initiative, they heard stories about the spaces new mothers were offered when courthouses did not have a lactation room. One lawyer who was participating in a trial in the Jackson County Courthouse said she had to express breast milk in her car during breaks. Another said she was told the only option at the McHenry County Government Center, aside from a bathroom, was the building’s cafeteria facing the wall.
“When this law was passed it was done with the understanding that this reasonable step recognized the realities working mothers faced in struggling to balance their civic responsibilities and duties as parents,” Democratic Sen. Elgie Sims, from Chicago and one of the statute’s chief sponsors, said in an email. “It is critical that all county courthouses comply with this fair and cost negligible law.”
Emily Werth, an ACLU staff attorney, said despite the “shockingly disappointing number” of courthouses out of compliance, the several courthouses “doing quite well” — those that had a private lactation room with the mandated amenities, as well as staff members educated about that space — prove the law’s requirements can be met.
* * *
MENORAH ON DISPLAY: A Chanukah menorah was added to the holiday display in the Statehouse rotunda Friday, Dec. 6, joining a holiday tree, nativity scene, satanic sculpture and Winter Solstice sign installed days earlier.
Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, a group that aims to further the worldwide Hasidic Jewish movement, placed the symbol of “spreading light and increasing light,” Rabbi Meir Moscowitz said.
“The Menorah is the oldest symbols of the Jewish faith, a seven-branch candelabra of the nation of Israel in order to be a ‘light unto the nations,’” Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, a Democrat from Chicago and a member of the Jewish Caucus, said in an email. “I am delighted that it is displayed every year in the Capitol rotunda in celebration of the holiday.”
The office of Democratic Sen. Ram Villivalam, from Chicago, applied Dec. 4 with the secretary of state’s office to install the holiday display addition.
“I have the largest concentration of Jewish constituents out of any district in the state, ... and so I see firsthand the different religions, cultures and languages throughout my district,” he said. “I also see how important it is to celebrate each one and also recognize the commonalities that each one has with the other. Displaying the menorah is an opportunity that we have to bring people together.”
The religious group has displayed this menorah for “many, many years,” Moscowitz said, and will be adding a new accompanying sign “in the coming days.”
To celebrate Chanukah, which begins the night of Dec. 22, a staff member will light each bulb on the corresponding day, he added.