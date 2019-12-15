CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bill promoting diverse workforce on capital projects

That turned out to be one of the more controversial elements of the bill, and it was the subject of intense negotiations with Republicans who supported the concept of legalization but were wary of wholesale record expungements.

* * *

CHANGING TABLES AT CAPITOL?: A law mandating baby changing tables be installed in both men’s and women’s restrooms beginning Jan. 1 does not apply to the Illinois State Capitol Complex, but the buildings’ architect plans to add them to some facilities anyway. She said “there is no excuse” not to.

Chicago Democrats Rep. Delia Ramirez and Sen. Ram Villivalam sponsored the initiative. With some exceptions — including spaces that ban those under 18 years of age and some health facilities — it applies to public restrooms in buildings constructed or significantly remodeled after the early 1990s.

That criteria does not pertain to the Illinois Statehouse, Michael J. Howlett Building and William G. Stratton Building, or the other five structures included in the Capitol Complex, according to spokespeople for Ramirez and Villivalam.

But because they are “highly public buildings,” Architect of the Capitol Andrea Aggertt said, “adequate facilities” for state employees and members of the public must be provided.