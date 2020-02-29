CAPITOL RECAP: Sheriffs say new policy ‘aids and abets’ undocumented immigrants released after felony convictions

SPRINGFIELD – Sheriffs and Republican state lawmakers are calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to scrap a new policy that they say prohibits communication between state, federal and local law enforcement agencies when an undocumented immigrant is released from a state prison after serving a felony sentence.
“I’m here to sound the alarm that a recent policy change by the Illinois Department of Corrections is making our communities and neighborhoods less safe,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said Tuesday, Feb. 25, at a Capitol news conference with House and Senate Republicans.
Downey said his department contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to coordinate the pickup, transfer and detainment of people released from state prison but still subject to federal detainers due to immigration status.
Prior to the change, IDOC would transfer them to the Pontiac Correctional Center, where the Kankakee County Sherriff’s Department would pick them up an hold them at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County until their immigration case is reviewed and adjudicated.
But because of the policy change, which sheriffs said they learned of indirectly on Jan. 30, all such transfers at the request of ICE are no longer allowed, Downey said.
Instead, those individuals are released locally from the facility where they were held without any notification of law enforcement entities.
“I am dumbfounded that we had to learn that dangerous felons were simply being released into our county and into our community without notice, coordination or even a courtesy call to local law enforcement,” Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said at the news conference.
Downey said he learned of, but was not given a reason for, the change when IDOC informed his office that all scheduled transfers were canceled. At that time, his department notified ICE, which was eventually forwarded correspondence from IDOC detailing the policy change.
“We’ve never been told anything as to what the rationale was, which is disappointing,” he said.
State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, called for legislative hearings on the issue from a joint House and Senate committee.
* * *
STUDENT ASSISTANCE FUNDING: The state commission that oversees higher education grants for low-income students detailed the diminishing buying power of state financial aid Thursday, Feb. 27, during a budget request hearing.
Eric Zarnikow, executive director of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, spent much of his testimony before a Senate appropriations committee breaking down the state’s Monetary Award Program grants, which apply to tuition and fees. The grants are available to eligible Illinois residents who demonstrate financial need and attend approved Illinois colleges, and they do not need to be repaid.
“MAP really does meet today’s low-income Illinois students where they are and it gets aid to the people that need it the most,” Zarnikow said, later noting that MAP recipients graduate at about the same rate as other students enrolled at the same university.
This year, 54 percent of MAP recipients have no parent who graduated college, and 53 percent come from families that are judged by the federal government as having no money to contribute to the cost of higher education.
According to ISAC, 59 percent of black undergraduates, 45 percent of Hispanic undergraduates, 55 percent of multiracial undergraduates and 21 percent of white undergraduates receive MAP funding.
That program received a $50 million increase for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, bringing its total state allotment up to $451 million. In his budget proposal for next fiscal year, Gov. JB Pritzker proposed an additional $50 million to the program. The second-straight increase is part of an effort by Pritzker to increase MAP funding by 50 percent over a four-year span.
The $50 million funding increase has helped, he said, as it is estimated that by the time Fiscal Year 2020 ends on June 30, the state will have served about 10,000 more students than it did the previous year. The average MAP grant allotment per student will have increased by about $260 as well.
Still, this will have left about 50,000 MAP-eligible students cut off from funding, Zarnikow said, although only about half that number would have been expected to accept the funding.
* * *
APPELLATE DEFENDERS BUDGET: The director of the state agency that represents people in need in appeals of criminal charges said Thursday, Feb. 27, its backlog of 2,672 cases represents “a crisis in the criminal justice system” as he requested a near 7 percent increase to the agency’s budget.
James Chadd, who was appointed state appellate defender in December 2017, said his office has actually decreased the backlog from 3,759 to the current number since January 2018. That’s a decrease of about 29 percent.
“The reason for that is one thing and one thing primarily — and that is we’ve been fully funded for both years that I’ve been state appellate defender,” he said. “That has made all the difference. That is why our backlog has gone down, and as long as we stay fully funded and fully staffed, I anticipate that our backlog will continue to go down at that rate.”
He said his agency completed about 2,700 cases in 2019, but he requested spending authority to hire 10 new lawyers to accelerate that pace.
Those hires would remain on staff for four years, at which time he said the agency could have a better grasp on the backlog. Chadd said after that time, it would take about a year to pare the department back down “through attrition.”
His budget request was just shy of $25 million, an increase of about $1.6 million, or 6.8 percent, from a year ago.
“Even though we are making significant progress, I believe the situation we’re facing is a crisis in the criminal justice system. I believe that, the Supreme Court believes that, and the appellate court believes that,” he said, calling his request a “tremendous ask.”
Chadd said the added funding is important because his office represents those who cannot afford private attorneys but are appealing severe cases such as felonies, Class A misdemeanors, misdemeanors with imprisonment and more.
“We do the vast majority of criminal appeals in the state of Illinois,” he said.
The added funding would also allow for an increase in the pay plan for attorneys to $61,000 from $59,000 annually. It would also provide for three additional support staff.
* * *
PRISON VISITS: If you visit a prisoner in an Illinois Department of Corrections facility, you might soon have an outlet for complaints or suggestions.
The state Senate on Thursday, Feb. 27, approved legislation mandating IDOC to designate someone to be a point of contact for families, friends and members of the public who visit facilities under the agency’s control.
Glenview Democratic Sen. Laura Fine worked with Chicago-based advocacy group Restore Justice to write the measure.
“I’ve had the opportunity to hear from so many parents, siblings, children and families of incarcerated individuals on this issue. When they expect a visit and get turned away, it can be heartbreaking,” Fine said in a statement. “...These families deserve to see their concerns addressed.”
She added the bill pushes the state “one step” closer to reforming Illinois’ criminal justice system in a way that will “ensure dignity for incarcerated Illinoisans and their loved ones.”
Not included in the legislation is a deadline for the DOC to appoint someone for the role, but the mandate would take effect immediately with the governor’s signature.
Senate Bill 2311 passed unanimously out of the chamber and awaits action in the House.
* * *
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION: As February winds down, state officials do not want Illinoisans to forget about Black History Month.
Treasurer Michael Frerichs presented seven high-achieving black Illinoisans with awards Thursday, Feb. 27, in the state Capitol, as recipients and other speakers celebrated black history and urged the fight for equality to continue.
“This is a critical turning point in our state’s and country’s history,” said keynote speaker Jamel Wright, president of Eureka College, outside Peoria. “We have a responsibility to make our votes count and our voices heard.”
Wright, who became the college’s first black — and female — president in 2017, reflected on the importance of voting rights more than half a century after the Civil Rights Movement.
“While there was deeply rooted racism and resistance in the South,” Wright said, “Illinois’ history is one of leading from the front in terms of voting rights, coalition building and electing African-Americans to office.”
She said this election year is a chance for black voters to “reclaim the ballot,” paying homage to famed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Give Us The Ballot” speech from 1957.
“Reclaim the ballot because we understand that our fight isn’t only a black fight, it’s not only a woman’s fight. This is a justice fight,” she said, “a fight for the value of civil discourse, respect for humanity, and empowerment of the innovative spirit.”
A wide range of people received awards, from political and labor leaders to a local business owner and a professional athlete. Among the most well-known recipients were professional football player Malik Turner and Decatur school board member, Rev. Courtney Carson.
Also receiving awards were state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Democrat from Peoria; Nikita Richards, a Bloomington resident who serves on the Illinois Council on Women and Girls; Bonnie Hester, who represents AFSCME union retirees on the West Central Illinois Labor Council board; Maurice Bridges, a U.S. Air Force veteran who works with fellow veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and Andrew Sforza, a barbershop owner in Springfield.
* * *
CHILD CARE ON THE CAMPAIGN: A bill removing an obstacle for women pursuing elected office in Illinois — child care costs — overwhelmingly passed the Senate on Thursday, Feb. 27.
When she was travelling across the state with a commission investigating anti-harassment and equity solutions, Grayslake Democratic Sen. Melinda Bush said she learned women often do not campaign for government positions because of associated costs such as the expense of day care and baby sitters.
Her legislation allows for candidates, officeholders, campaign staffers or volunteers to use political committee money for such costs “whether the need for child care predated the campaign or term of office,” according to the measure.
Bush added it clarifies existing laws.
Senators approved Senate Bill 33 on a vote of 46-0. Sen. Julie Morrison, a Democrat from Lake Forest, voted present. Its House sponsor is Democratic Rep. Carol Ammons, of Urbana.
* * *
SEX ED MANDATE: Illinois public and charter schools would be mandated to teach students from kindergarten through 12th grade “inclusive, medically accurate, and culturally appropriate comprehensive sex education” if legislation announced Wednesday, Feb. 26, becomes law.
The curriculum, not currently mandated, would include information children and youth need to prevent bullying, foster healthy relationships and prevent abuse or violence, a group of advocates and lawmakers said at a news conference.
The bill’s Democratic sponsors, Sen. Ram Villivalam, of Chicago, and Rep. Kathleen Willis, of Addison, both said students want such materials, especially those from districts that do not include lessons on sexual education or diverse sexualities and genders.
Lessons for students in kindergarten through second grade would primarily focus on personal safety, being a good friend and how to speak to parents, said Brigid Leahy, Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ senior director of policy. Beginning in third grade, students would begin learning about safe relationships and physical changes.
Villivalam said he acknowledges the initiative’s detractors may argue “this bill goes too far and that it shouldn’t be required.”
According to the legislation, though, “schools have a responsibility to address child abuse, harassment, bullying, interpersonal violence, and personal safety issues,” all of which can impact a student’s health and progress in school.
Districts would be required to inform parents about the planned classes at the beginning of each school year, Leahy said. Parents would be able to opt their children out of these lessons, which are to be implemented no later than July 1, 2021, with a written note.
Similar curriculums are mandated in 29 other states and Washington, D.C. — Iowa and Kentucky are the states nearest Illinois to do so.
The REACH Act is Senate Bill 2762. It has nine co-sponsors, including Villivalam, all Democrats.
* * *
CROP PRODUCTION: Central Illinois counties led Illinois in corn and soybean production last year as every region and nearly all counties saw decreases in both crops, according to estimates released last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Both production and yields for corn and soybeans fell in nearly every Illinois county for which the USDA has data for the past two years, according to an analysis by Capitol News Illinois.
The USDA published county-specific soybean figures for 75 of 102 counties and corn figures for 67 counties. Remaining counties were lumped into regional totals. All nine of Illinois’ crop-growing regions, from the cold and snowy northwest to the temperate southeast, saw production and yields decrease.
McLean County, Illinois’ largest by area and a perennial powerhouse in cash crop production, was by far the top producer of corn and soybeans, producing more than 61 million and 18 million bushels, respectively. Fellow central Illinois counties Champaign and Livingston rounded out the top three.
“The soil is good here, but is it better than anything in northern Illinois? No. Western Illinois? Probably not,” said Gerald Thompson, who grows thousands of acres of corn and soybeans in the McLean County town of Colfax.
A short drive down Interstate 55, Sangamon County topped the state in corn and soybean yields, which is the average number of bushels produced from an acre of land. Sangamon County farms averaged 206.3 bushels per acre of corn and 65.5 of soybeans.
“I think we’re all suited to compete, it’s just more of a weather issue,” Thompson said.
Production and yields were down from 2018 across the state – in many places dramatically – after heavy rain and flooding plagued farmers during the spring planting season.
Last week’s numbers are the first county-level glimpse into the plight of Illinois’ top two crops after statewide production totals released in January showed a 20 percent drop in soybean production and an 18 percent drop in corn.
Illinois last year saw its wettest January through June on record. Corn and soybeans are usually planted in the late spring, especially May. Unfortunately for farmers, the state’s wettest May on record forced many to wait until June and even July to put seeds in the ground.
* * *
COAL TAR: Certain chemicals that are commonly used as sealants on asphalt driveways, parking lots and playgrounds could soon come under state regulation over concerns about their impact on human health and the environment.
A state Senate committee advanced a bill Thursday, Feb. 27, that would require public entities, including schools and state agencies, to publicly disclose their use of coal tar-based sealants or any other sealants with high concentrations of a substance called “polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon,” or PAH, a compound that federal officials say poses risk to both human health and the environment.
“According to the American Medical Association, it increases your chances of developing certain kinds of cancers by 38 times,” said Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 2954. “And so with this legislation, we're just educating parents of what may or may not be on their child's playground so they can make that decision for their health.”
The bill requires public schools to inform the public at least 90 days before the signing of a contract to use the chemical. Those entities also must post, for a minimum of 10 years after application, signage on the school’s grounds regarding the dangers the use of the chemical poses.
It also requires contractors or those applying the chemical to disclose its contents and risks to any consumers, public or private, and puts several other requirements in place, such as requiring them to provide information on alternative methods for sealing upon request.
Coal tar sealants are generally used to protect the surface of the underlying asphalt, thereby extending its useful life. But over time, it tends to break down and eventually washes away from rain water, sending it into stormwater drainage systems, then into lakes, rivers and streams.
The bill passed out of the Senate Environment and Conservation Committee on a 6-3 vote, which means it is now ready for consideration by the full Senate.
* * *
CORONAVIRUS PREP: The Illinois state health department says it is taking proactive steps against the spread of novel coronavirus as federal authorities warn that a spread of the virus in the U.S. is imminent.
“It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but more really a question of when it will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said of the spread of the virus Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to transcripts.
The 2019 coronavirus, called novel because it has not been observed in its current form prior to its spread in Wuhan, China, starting in December 2019, has been named COVID-19 by authorities.
Messonnier said the virus has seen “community spread” in Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, meaning it has been spreading among people without identifiable points of contact with the existing virus.
She said the fact that the virus has caused illness resulting in death and has seen sustained person-to-person spread means it meets two criteria of being a pandemic.
“The world moves closer towards meeting the third criteria – worldwide spread of the new virus,” she said.
As of Tuesday, there had been 14 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 40 cases in people who were recently repatriated to the U.S. after being held on a cruise ship on which the virus was spreading.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release that while the risk to the public is currently low, precaution is necessary.
“In the absence of medications or vaccines, community mitigation measures are the first line of defense against highly transmissible infectious diseases,” according to IDPH’s release. “Preventative actions should be practiced by Illinoisans at all times, but especially as we continue to monitor potential spread of a new virus.”
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release the department is “working with health care providers and local public health officials, the (CDC), and other state agencies to coordinate a robust response and take every possible step we can to prepare."
IDPH is conducting hospital assessments to determine available capacity and is assessing the availability of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks for health care workers, according to the release.
Ezike said Illinois recently became the first state to test for the virus. According to the IDPH website, 70 tests have been conducted in the state, with 66 negative, two pending and two positive tests.
* * *
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE TASK FORCE: State lawmakers on a human services panel were visibly emotional Wednesday, Feb. 26, as they listened to a domestic violence survivor recount how her estranged husband killed her 18-month-old son.
Cassandra Tanner-Miller was standing in her kitchen in September 2019 when “this monster” entered her home through the back sliding doors, asked if she and her two children were “ready to die today” and beat her “relentlessly” and “violently.”
He shot her son, Colton, 10 times in the head before Tanner-Miller came to and, with “a mother’s strength,” she said, ran with her daughter, then age 9, out of the home to a neighbor’s garage as her estranged husband was shooting at them. He later turned the gun on himself.
“I followed everything I was supposed to do to escape this monster, ... and realized while I held my son for the last time ... that I had to be the voice for so many who have fallen before me in the hands of an abuser,” Tanner-Miller said. “I needed to make sure that my son was not just a number that people tally on a sheet on statistics when there are things that we could be doing in the state of Illinois to protect, to serve and to ensure that Illinois has a future for families.”
She asked the 12 representatives on the committee to approve the Domestic Violence Task Force Act, which would “incorporate all aspects that failed not only my family, but every single other family that has experienced domestic violence in any way, shape or form.” The commission did so unanimously.
Proposed by Morris Republican Rep. David Welter and supported by 84 other legislators from both parties as co-sponsors, the task force would reform Illinois’ criminal justice system by pinpointing loopholes in the enforcement of domestic violence laws and close them. Ultimately, according to the bill, the state’s laws would better protect those subjected to such abuse and apprehend perpetrators.
The 20-member task force would also consider creating a specialty court to handle domestic violence cases — such as those that exist for drug offenses and mental health matters — and carve-outs for bail in such trials.
The legislation is House Bill 4262. It is dedicated to Colton Miller’s memory and “the countless lives that have been lost as a result of domestic violence,” according to the bill.
* * *
RED LIGHT CAMERAS: The Illinois House advanced a partial ban of red light cameras in the state Wednesday, Feb. 26, with strong bipartisan support, but some said the bill was a “piecemeal” approach because it does not apply in several communities.
Red light cameras are devices some municipalities install at intersections to detect drivers running through red lights or turning without coming to a full stop. Those who are caught violating traffic laws on camera are sent citations by the municipality where the offense occurred.
House Bill 322, sponsored by Barrington Hills Republican Rep. David McSweeney, would prohibit non-home rule units of government from enacting or enforcing red light camera ordinances starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Home rule is a status that state law confers to any municipality with more than 25,000 residents or other municipalities that choose to adopt it by referendum. Those municipalities have greater authority to control their own local affairs.
According to the Illinois Municipal League, 217 of Illinois' 1,298 incorporated municipalities have home rule powers.
Per state law, however, red light cameras are currently allowed only in municipalities within Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, St. Clair and Will counties. so opponents of the bill said only 20 municipalities that have red light cameras would be affected.
McSweeney’s bill advanced amid growing opposition to the red light camera industry as Safespeed LLC, one of the state’s main companies that supply the machines, has been the subject of ongoing federal investigative activity.
3 Illinois Racing Board members forced out over campaign contributions they made in violation of 2019 gaming law
McSweeney said the measure was similar to one he passed in the House in 2015. He alleged that bill was killed in the Senate at the time by now former-Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Chicago Democrat who recently pleaded guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges and admitted in court that he viewed himself as a “protector” of red light cameras.
Like the 84-4 vote to advance the bill on the House floor, criticism of red light cameras has been largely bipartisan in recent weeks.
But much of the floor discussion Wednesday centered on why McSweeney’s bill exempted home rule municipalities.McSweeney said he would be ready to support a complete ban if the bill got as far as a floor vote, but no such measure has done so.
* * *
HIGHER EDUCATION FUNDING: Public universities in Illinois began making their case Wednesday, Feb. 26, for state funding increases larger than those that Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker proposed in his budget address Feb. 19.
Pritzker proposed an average 5 percent increase for state university operating budgets, or about $55.6 million, contingent upon voters in November approving a constitutional amendment to allow a graduated income tax structure.
But three higher education institutions – Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University and the University of Illinois System – each tried to make its case for even bigger increases before a Senate budget committee.
The largest of those requests came from the U of I System, with its three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago. It is seeking a 12.1 percent increase, or an additional $75.3 million, for its operating budget.
“Adjusted for inflation, this increase would still be below … our fiscal 2015 funding level,” said U of I System President Timothy Killeen. “And I want to remind you, we now have many thousands more students in our classrooms than we did back then.”
All three institutions said they are still recovering from the effects of a two-year-long budget impasse from July 2015 through August 2017 when higher education took the heaviest funding cuts.
Killeen said the proposed increases at U of I would go toward salary increases, hiring additional faculty and increasing student financial aid.
In his budget proposal, Pritzker said the proposed 5 percent increase for higher education – as well as other increases throughout state government – could occur only if voters approve the constitutional amendment on income taxes. Without that, he said, next year’s budget would be essentially the same as the current year’s budget.
Wednesday’s hearing was just the first in a series of hearings lawmakers will have as they start to cobble together a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The final budget will likely come up for a vote just before the scheduled adjournment date of May 31.
* * *
PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES: A group of Democratic lawmakers renewed their push Tuesday, Feb. 25, for a bill that would pave the way for price caps on many high-cost prescription drugs, a proposal that is likely to meet strong resistance from the pharmaceutical industry.
Rep. Will Guzzardi, of Chicago, and Sen. Andy Manar, of Bunker Hill, said the rising cost of prescription drugs has gotten out of control, putting the health of many Illinoisans at risk.
“This is a staggering problem and it’s happening across the country,” Guzzardi said during a news conference at the Capitol. “Drug manufacturers are making record profits quarter after quarter, year after year, while our families are struggling to afford the medications that they need.”
Guzzardi is the chief sponsor of House Bill 3493, a measure he introduced last year. It would establish a five-member Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would have authority to conduct cost reviews and set “upper payment limits” for any brand name drug with a wholesale price of $30,000 or more for a one-year supply or a course of treatment, or for any drug for which the wholesale price jumps by $3,000 or more in a single year.
Upper payment limits are commonly used in private insurance and state Medicaid programs, but they are typically negotiated individually between the health plan and drug manufacturers. Guzzardi said his bill would establish uniform upper payment limits that would apply to all payers statewide.
That same authority would extend to “biosimilar drugs” – a biologic product that is highly similar to another drug already approved for sale – with a price that is less than 15 percent below the name brand price.
It would also have authority to regulate generic drug prices if those drugs cost $100 or more for a 30-day supply or if their prices jump 200 percent or more in a single year.
Manar, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, called it “a reasonable step in the right direction that will say to all of the purveyors of profit in today’s health care system when it comes to the affordability of prescription medication, you’re going to have to cut it out.”
Guzzardi introduced the bill last year but it stalled in a House committee after it failed to win a majority of votes to advance to the House floor.
* * *
CASH BAIL RALLY: Criminal justice reform advocates rallied Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Statehouse in hopes of making Illinois one of only a handful of states to eliminate cash bail in all or most criminal cases.
“It is unconscionable that there are people locked up in our jails simply because they don’t have enough money to pay their bond,” said Malik Alim, campaign coordinator for the Coalition to End Money Bond. “That is what we want to do away with. We want to do away with the money bond system.”
The idea of abolishing cash bonds has been gaining traction at the Statehouse, and this year Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker endorsed it during his State of the State speech in January as part of a broader criminal justice reform initiative.
Illinois did pass a bail reform law in 2017 that allows most people charged with nonviolent crimes to be released without posting cash bail. But a number of lawmakers have been calling for the complete elimination of cash bail.
But the idea has also met with some resistance, especially from prosecutors and law enforcement agencies who argue that cash bail helps ensure a defendant will show up at trial. They also argue that it provides a source of funds to help compensate crime victims.
State Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, spoke during the rally, calling bail reform “the civil rights issue of the 21st century.”
Sen. Robert Peters, also a Chicago Democrat, said in a separate interview that supporters of eliminating cash bail have not yet introduced a bill but are working with the governor’s office and other parties to come up with language they think can pass.
* * *
REP'S APPOINTMENT CHALLENGED: A panel of nine representatives, during a 10-minute procedural meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, began the process of evaluating whether former Rep. Luis Arroyo’s replacement was appointed legally.
At issue is whether “the legitimacy” – as House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement – of Democratic Rep. Eva Dina Delgado’s appointment was compromised by the use of Arroyo’s committeeman votes to appoint her, and whether those votes could be exercised by a proxy.
Arroyo resigned from his seat effective Nov. 1, before a special investigative committee was to consider his expulsion. He is charged by federal officials with bribery and pleaded not guilty at a hearing earlier this month.
Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican from Morrisonville, said the committee is “free of corrupting influences” and its focus is “whether or not the appointment process was fair and whether or not the selection process was proper.”
Delgado, in a written statement shared with reporters by her attorney, countered that “the appointment process followed the law every step of the way,” and they will be filing a motion to dismiss the challenge.
Mary Eileen Cunniff Wells, from Chicago-based Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman, said Delgado was unable to speak with reporters because she did not have a voice due to campaigning.
The schedule dictating further action, agreed upon by all nine members of the Qualifications Challenge Committee, could render its investigation moot. Members of the panel will not meet to consider arguments presented by Delgado and two lawmakers who filed challenges until March 25 — just over a week after Illinois’ primary elections. By that date, constituents in the 3rd District might have voted to make Delgado the Democratic nominee in a district where no Republican filed to be on the general election ballot.
Responses to the challenge filed by attorneys representing both sides will be issued before the primary.
* * *
MARIJUANA REVENUE: The Illinois Department of Revenue reported Monday, Feb. 24, that the first month of legalized adult-use cannabis sales in the state generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue for the state, plus another $3.1 million in retail sales taxes that are shared between the state and local governments.
“Today marks another milestone in the successful launch of Illinois’ legal cannabis industry,” Toi Hutchinson, a senior advisor on cannabis policy to Gov. JB Pritzker, said in a statement.
Last year, at Pritzker’s urging, lawmakers passed a bill legalizing the production and sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. The law took effect Jan. 1.
Under that law, marijuana cultivators pay a 7-percent privilege tax on their sales to dispensaries. Retail sales, in turn, are subject to retail sales taxes as well as a special cannabis tax that ranges from 10 to 25 percent, depending on the type of product being sold and its THC content.
Those taxes are in addition to the retail sales taxes levied by the state and the local governments where the sales occur, but they do not apply to products that are taxed under the state’s medical marijuana program.
Pritzker’s budget office had estimated that marijuana sales would generate $28 million in the final half of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The Department of Revenue said Monday’s report showed the state is on pace to surpass that estimate.