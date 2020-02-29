CAPITOL RECAP: Sheriffs say new policy ‘aids and abets’ undocumented immigrants released after felony convictions

At issue is whether “the legitimacy” – as House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement – of Democratic Rep. Eva Dina Delgado’s appointment was compromised by the use of Arroyo’s committeeman votes to appoint her, and whether those votes could be exercised by a proxy.

Arroyo resigned from his seat effective Nov. 1, before a special investigative committee was to consider his expulsion. He is charged by federal officials with bribery and pleaded not guilty at a hearing earlier this month.

Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican from Morrisonville, said the committee is “free of corrupting influences” and its focus is “whether or not the appointment process was fair and whether or not the selection process was proper.”

Delgado, in a written statement shared with reporters by her attorney, countered that “the appointment process followed the law every step of the way,” and they will be filing a motion to dismiss the challenge.

Mary Eileen Cunniff Wells, from Chicago-based Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman, said Delgado was unable to speak with reporters because she did not have a voice due to campaigning.