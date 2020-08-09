CAPITOL RECAP: State launches $5 million advertising campaign to promote face coverings in Illinois

5 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH 'warning level' list for COVID-19 spread Five Southern Illinois counties made this week's Illinois Department of Public Health's undesirable "warning level" list for the spread of COVID-19: Jackson, Perry, Saline, Union and Williamson.

When asked if the Legislature should return to Springfield to codify some of the mandates Pritzker has put in place, he said the legislative body “hasn't been willing to move forward on a mask mandate.”

“I went to the Legislature, and I asked JCAR (the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules) to consider a rule that would impose fines when people are not requiring masks to be worn. They didn't want to do that. They wanted to consider legislation and then didn't bring up that legislation. So we certainly are considering what rule we could put in place that JCAR would approve.”

* * *

PRITZKER WARNS OF CUTS: Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday, Aug. 3 that Illinois faces the prospect of having to make deep spending cuts over the rest of the fiscal year if Congress does not pass an economic relief package that helps states make up for the massive loss in revenue they’ve seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the virus and associated stay-at-home orders, base revenues flowing into state coffers fell during the fiscal year that ended June 30 by a little more than $1.1 billion.