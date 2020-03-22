CAPITOL RECAP: State's schools, restaurants and bars to be closed for at least 2 weeks

Pritzker said the effort is largely aimed at staying ahead of countries like Italy, where there are more than 40,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,400 deaths. Social distancing, or staying home, remains the most important preventative measure.

Pritzker also said the number of confirmed cases – now at 422 – will continue to grow as testing ramps up. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s new website, coronavirus.illinois.gov, a total of 3,151 people had been tested in the state as of Thursday.

The state’s capacity for testing has increased from about 200 people per day to more than 1,000 on Wednesday, Pritzker said, adding it will be “two-plus thousand in the next few days.”

But, he said, the expected increase in coronavirus cases is also due to the virus’ spread, not just the increase in testing. He said the virus can also be spread by people who have it but have not been tested or have not shown symptoms.