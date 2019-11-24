CAPITOL RECAP: State school board to make emergency rule changes in response to isolation room report

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s board of education announced emergency rule changes Wednesday, Nov. 20, in response to a news story which detailed an overuse of “isolation rooms” in several Illinois public school districts, including those serving students with special education needs.
That news investigation, published by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Tuesday, Nov. 19, analyzed thousands of pages of records from Illinois schools which showed “every school day, workers isolate children for reasons that violate the law.”
There were more than 20,000 documented incidences of isolation used in the state from the start of the 2017-2018 school year through December 2018, according to the report, which also relied on more than 120 interviews to detail the harrowing experiences of the children involved.
“The students, most of them with disabilities, scratch the windows or tear at the padded walls. They throw their bodies against locked doors. They wet their pants. Some children spend hours inside these rooms, missing class time. Through it all, adults stay outside the door, writing down what happens,” according to the report.
In Illinois, it is legal to isolate students if they pose a safety threat to themselves or others, the report found, but the practice is used far more than in such situations.
“Children were sent to isolation after refusing to do classwork, for swearing, for spilling milk, for throwing Legos. School employees use isolated timeout for convenience, out of frustration or as punishment, sometimes referring to it as ‘serving time,’” according to the report.
The report also found that while schools must document isolation instances, that documentation often goes unread, and the Illinois State Board of Education, or ISBE, does not collect any data on the practice.
On Wednesday afternoon, ISBE announced the implementation of emergency rules to “end the use of isolated seclusion in Illinois schools.” A news release said the changes would be made at the request of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“That story, and what’s happened according to that story, are appalling,” Pritzker said of the ProPublica Tribune report at an unrelated news conference Wednesday morning. “…Upon reading it, my entire governor’s office and our administration began to move against that.”
The ISBE release said the board will ban the use of isolated seclusion in “any educational entity serving public school students in Illinois,” and will begin collecting data to “increase accountability and transparency for all instances of timeout and physical restraint.”
According to the release, the board will amend rules to allow timeouts with a trained adult in the room and with an unlocked door, “but only for therapeutic reasons or protecting the safety of students and staff.”
The new rules will ban physical restraints that “could impair a student’s ability to breathe or speak,” and will institute strict parameters under which restraint is allowed. The board will also collect data of any instances of physical restraint or timeouts being used during the current and past two school years.
* * *
STATEWIDE SCHOOL EXAMS: State education officials are seeking public input on potential significant changes to the annual reading and math tests students take each year.
The Illinois State Board of Education announced Thursday, Nov. 21, it has launched an online survey to get feedback about how to make those tests “more useful, inclusive, equitable and balanced.”
High school students currently take a version of the PSAT exam or, for 11th-grade students, the SAT exam.
Spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said ISBE is considering at least three major changes to the way it administers those tests, and is seeking public input about which changes should be given highest priority.
One of those is to develop a “computer adaptive” test in which each successive question might change depending on how the student performed on previous questions. Under that system, questions might get progressively difficult for students who do well on the first few questions, or they might get easier for students who perform poorly at first. That could help teachers better identify exactly where the student is academically.
Another possible change, Matthews said, is to administer “native language” tests for students with limited English proficiency. She said that could be especially important in math exams, which are currently administered in English, making it difficult to tell if the test is measuring a student’s math skills or English skills.
Finally, she said, officials are considering developing “interim” tests that could be given at different points throughout the year to track how well students are progressing toward meeting state standards for their grade level. Many districts develop and administer those on their own, Matthews said, but the survey will measure interest in having the state develop standardized interim tests that are written around the state’s educational standards.
* * *
NURSING LAB FUNDING: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the release of funding for a Chicago State University nursing simulation laboratory at a news conference on the university’s campus Wednesday, Nov. 20.
“That state-of-the-art facility will train thousands of students for jobs in one of the fastest growing industries, and that’s the medical profession, at a crucial moment,” Pritzker said at the event. “Illinois faces a nursing shortage across a number of specialties.”
CSU is a public university that is Illinois’ only four-year U.S. Department of Education-designated predominantly black institution, according to its President, Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott.
Pritzker’s office announced the release of $2.5 million for the university to begin work on the multiphase $25.8 million simulation laboratory project.
The funding was included in the $45 billion capital infrastructure plan that passed the General Assembly at the end of its regular legislative session earlier this year.
The nursing simulation laboratory funding will go toward existing building infrastructure and technology capital improvements at the campus’s Douglas Hall, which already received more than $15 million from the state for other improvements in recent years, according to the governor’s office.
* * *
SOCIAL MEDIA BAN RULING: Illinois’ highest court ruled Thursday, Nov. 21, that it is unconstitutional to ban convicted sex offenders from social media sites.
Conrad Allen Morger was convicted of sexually abusing a minor and sentenced to four years of probation by a court in McLean County. That came with a binding condition he not use specific internet sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
During oral arguments, held in September in Godfrey, Morger’s representative said the ban is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment fundamental right to freedom of speech.
“Certainly I recognize that there is a government interest here, in helping to rehabilitate offenders, in reducing recidivism, and of course keeping our communities safe, particularly our most vulnerable members of our community — children. But as the Illinois statute is written, it doesn’t meet all of those goals,” Zachary Rosen, assistant appellate defender, said.
The Illinois Supreme Court agreed in a unanimous decision among the six participating justices. Chief Justice Anne Burke “took no part in the consideration or decision of this case,” according to the opinion.
The justices analyzed Illinois’ law by considering whether the mandatory social media ban is “reasonably related” to the goal of probation — which is rehabilitation.
Morger was a teenager when he committed the crimes and did not use the internet, Justice Lloyd Karmeier wrote in the decision.
When Joshua Schneider, the state’s representative, was asked during oral arguments how barring Morger’s access to certain websites would help him reintegrate into society, he said the mandatory probation condition would erase the “temptation to reoffend.”
“That answer might carry some weight where a defendant is one who has used social media to orchestrate and ultimately commit his crimes; however, a host of offenders — this defendant included — do not fall into that category,” according to the opinion. The law “broadly sweeps the latter in with offenders who have used social media to prey upon others.”
The court ultimately decided the “protective value” of a prohibition on access to certain websites does not outweigh “the impairment to the probationer’s constitutional rights,” including those to freedom of speech.
* * *
ONLINE SALES TAX: Lawmakers passed a legislative fix during the recently adjourned fall veto session which proponents say could help the state realize $380 million in annual tax revenue by increasing compliance with existing online retail transaction tax laws.
Supporters say the new law will ensure the state’s full 6.25 percent sales tax rate and any locally-imposed taxes will be collected at the point of destination on sales made through online marketplaces or by remote retailers that do a certain amount of business in the state.
That means retail products purchased online and shipped to Illinois addresses will generate the same tax revenue as products purchased locally in stores no matter where they are shipped from.
While the state has already been collecting the revenue on several transactions, proponents say the recently passed bill is aimed at increasing compliance with an existing law created in response to a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision, South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc., which paved the way for state taxation on out-of-state retailers.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association was one of the most vocal backers of the online sales tax measure. Rob Karr, IRMA’s president, said the change passed in the veto session would shift reporting requirements away from individual sellers, therefore streamlining tax remittance.
The new measure would require online marketplaces to collect and remit the tax to the state on behalf of the sellers that utilize their platforms, including third-party sellers.
“The marketplaces asked to do this because it’s just easier,” Karr said. “And it's easier for the department of revenue and others to do it because now instead of having to monitor, audit every single marketplace seller, they now just do that for the marketplace facilitator.”
For remote retailers selling independent of online marketplaces, the tax would apply to those that do $100,000 or more worth of business or complete 200 or more separate transactions annually in Illinois, as they would be considered under law to be maintaining a place of business in the state. Karr said that threshold was deemed reasonable by the Supreme Court in the Wayfair decision.
* * *
PAY FOR FORMER LAWMAKERS: A measure preventing lawmakers from receiving pay for days they did not hold office has remained in legislative limbo since its introduction in January. Its sponsor said the “simple, commonsense” fix is necessary to address the General Assembly’s “culture.”
Representatives and senators are paid in 12 equal disbursements on the last working day of each month. Currently, the statute allows legislators to collect a full month’s salary as long as they hold office at least part of that period, meaning a lawmaker can receive a full month’s pay for working just one day.
Springfield Republican Rep. Mike Murphy’s bill proposes to end that “pay benefit,” he said, and conform the legislature’s salary structure to one akin to the private sector’s.
According to his legislation, “A member who has held office any part of the month, but not for the entire month, is entitled to compensation only for those days during that month that he or she held office.”
Murphy said the resignation of former Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Democrat from Chicago, highlighted the need for his initiative.
Arroyo was arrested on federal bribery charges in late October but waited until Nov. 1 — the same day a special investigative panel was to consider whether to expel him from the chamber — to officially resign.
Because he held office for one day in November, Arroyo will be paid his legislative salary for the entire month when paychecks are issued Nov. 27, in accordance with state law, a spokesperson with the comptroller’s office confirmed.
“This is something very simple to me — if you work a day, you’ll get paid a day,” Murphy said.
His measure, proposed in January, has not been assigned to a substantive committee and cannot move through the legislative process until it does.
* * *
RETIREMENT SAVINGS PROGRAM: Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs on Monday, Nov. 18, continued to promote a new state program which he says is a first step to alleviating a nationwide “retirement crisis.”
At a Chicago news conference, Frerichs said more than 32,000 Illinoisans have saved more than $8.5 million for their retirement as part of Illinois Secure Choice, a program which has been implemented in the past year after it was created by state law in 2015.
That number marks an increase of more than 8,000 people enrolled in the savings plan since Capitol News Illinois covered the program in September, with a $3.5 million increase in savings occurring over that span as well.
“The program makes it easy to save by offering a default investment option that can move with the worker from job to job,” Frerichs said.
He said the program reduces barriers to savings accounts for those whose employers would otherwise not offer such a plan and keeps employees in control of their money. It does so by requiring businesses that have been in operation for more than 2 years and have more than 25 employees to either offer an independent retirement plan or enroll in Secure Choice.
Companies participating in the program must automatically enroll their employees in the program unless they opt out. This helps increase enrollment, Frerichs, a Democrat, said.
“Currently, people know they need to be saving for their retirement. But, because it takes some act of finding a financial adviser, deciding on what sort of products you want to use, writing a check, too many people put it off and put it off,” he said.
For those who don’t opt out, 5 percent of their paychecks will go into a personal Roth IRA savings plan which can be managed like any other private retirement account. That number can be increased or decreased at the employee’s discretion.