CAPITOL RECAP: State to release first $50 million of broadband expansion funding

“Well, we've been running elections for an awful long time, and I want to be clear with everybody. This state is a diverse state in so many ways, in ways that Iowa, New Hampshire are not,” Pritzker said.

He said the state is more representative of the nation in the “rural, suburban, urban environments,” and in the “technology industry and the farming industry, the agriculture industry.”

“We represent every aspect of the United States in Illinois, and I think it is appropriate for us to put ourselves forward as the first in the nation,” he added. “If you can win in a state like Illinois, with so many different regions, so many different types of people from all over the state. If you can win in a state like this, then you're worthy of being the nominee of your party.”

Pritzker was also asked about the potential of Illinois’ weather hindering an early primary.

“First of all, Illinoisans are tough. Illinoisans come out to vote in any weather,” he said, noting that politicians collect signatures to be on the ballot in nasty weather, and that even March can produce bad weather.

He also touted Illinois’ primary process over caucus systems used in Iowa which he called “much more difficult for people to access.”