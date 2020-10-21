Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio dies

"She was a trailblazer and her name is synonymous with Carlinville and Macoupin County," Manar said on Facebook. "Deanna was a fierce advocate for the things she believed in and represents the best that we all strive to be as public servants. Words cannot fully encapsulate all that she has given to causes greater than herself over the course of her lifetime."

Among Demuzio's colleagues in the Illinois Senate was Barack Obama, who went on to be elected to the U.S. Senate and president.

In 2016, Obama addressed Illinois lawmakers at the statehouse. Demuzio, already Carlinville mayor, attended that event with the president making a point to visit with her while in the Illinois House chamber.

That day Demuzio said during their meeting Obama expressed his condolences about the death of her son Brad who had been director of Secretary of State Police. She also mentioned that she was the Carlinville mayor -- which did not catch the president by surprise.

"He goes, 'I know. You're the head cheese down there. ... I follow you all the time,'" she recalled him saying. "And he squeezed my hand, and he went on," she said at the time.

Manar said he was in college when he first met Deanna Demuzio at the 1995 Macoupin County Fair, where he had been invited to attend by Vince Demuzio.