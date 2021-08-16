 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking topical top story

Central Illinois' congressional delegation reacts to situation in Afghanistan

  • 0
U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood, Rodney Davis, Mary Miller and Mike Bost

Republican lawmakers representing the state's 12th, 13th, 15th and 18th Congressional Districts released a joint statement:

“Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been the constant force in state government during Illinois’ steadying decline over the past two decades, wrecking our state finances and pushing policies that have run our state into the ground. During his half-century in office, Madigan has shepherded tax hikes, budget deficits, pension holidays, debt, and job-crushing regulations through the General Assembly, all while accumulating a massive amount of personal political power and enriching himself through his property tax appeals law firm. Because of Madigan’s failed leadership, Illinois families have been voting with their feet and leaving our state in droves.

“Illinois will be better off without Speaker Madigan having the final say on public policy, but let’s not forget, he still serves as Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois and maintains much influence over politics in our state. And let’s be clear — Madigan isn’t resigning on his own terms. He is resigning in disgrace because he has been implicated in a federal corruption investigation that has already seen indictments of several of his close associates. Even as Madigan’s time in public office comes to a close, he should not avoid prosecution for crimes he may have committed in office. Federal prosecutors should continue their investigation into the years-long bribery scheme that was set up for the benefit of Speaker Madigan.

“While Madigan may no longer be steering state government, the consequences of his agenda and poor policy choices will be felt for generations to come. We, along with the people of Illinois, welcome his retirement from public office, but now is the time to work to reform state government so that we never see another politician accumulate and wield power like Madigan did.”
{{featured_button_text}}

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council on Monday to "use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan" and guarantee that basic human rights will be respected.

Here's what members of Central Illinois' congressional delegation are saying about the situation unfolding in Afghanistan:

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro: “Make no mistake about it, President Biden’s failed leadership caused the disaster we are witnessing in Afghanistan right now. His decision to leave without even a basic awareness of what would happen next has put lives at risk, emboldened terrorists, and weakened America’s standing on the global stage. And through it all, Biden has remained silent, hidden away at Camp David until finally agreeing to address the American people this afternoon."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon: “I am heartbroken and angry by what’s happening in Afghanistan, largely because this was entirely avoidable. I’ve said countless times that withdrawing our troops emboldens our enemies and puts our allies in grave danger. And yet, both President Trump and President Biden made their announcements anyway—broadcasting to our enemies that we were leaving and telling our allies around the world that we had given up.

“The reality we face now is sad, and the aftermath will be dangerous and devastating. Our effort to ensure women’s empowerment in Afghanistan will be reversed. The possibility that Afghanistan would once again become a safe haven and recruiting ground for terrorists is now a likelihood. And the peace, stability, and security that our presence in Afghanistan assured both the Afghan people and Americans here at home has been entirely wiped out.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria: “President Biden and his Administration’s failure of leadership has enabled a return to a pre-9/11 Afghanistan - creating a fertile breeding ground for radical terrorism to grow once again. President Biden has abandoned men and women who served as local partners in Afghanistan, endangered the lives of innocent women and children, and disrespected the sacrifice of the brave men and women in our military who served the United States and kept Americans safe throughout the last 20 years. President Biden owns the horrific scenes to come from Afghanistan and his actions threaten the security of America and our allies.”

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland: “The Biden-Harris Administration’s severe mismanagement of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan is an embarrassment on the world stage, and America’s enemies are emboldened as they watch our embassy staff forced to lower the American flag and flee in helicopters, which will serve as the lasting image of Biden’s Saigon." 

US official: Top commander talks with Taliban on evacuation

Europe urges unity on Taliban but is quiet on failed mission

Live updates: US military sending 1,000 more troops to safeguard Kabul airport; Biden to address nation

Afghanistan

1 of 9
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois State Fair butter cow unveiled

Illinois State Fair butter cow unveiled

“After a year where the world stopped, I felt including an exhibitor embracing the cow signifies the joy our youth are experiencing as they return to the fair,” butter cow sculptor Sarah Pratt said. 

Chicago’s travel advisory now covers majority of US

Chicago’s travel advisory now covers majority of US

CHICAGO — Twelve states were added to Chicago’s travel advisory this week, meaning the majority are now on the list of states from which unvaccinated travelers are recommended to follow COVID-19 mitigation guidance after returning.

Watch Now: Related Video

July 2021 was officially the hottest month ever recorded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News