Central Illinois' congressional delegation reacts to situation in Afghanistan

Here's what members of Central Illinois' congressional delegation are saying about the situation unfolding in Afghanistan:

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro: “Make no mistake about it, President Biden’s failed leadership caused the disaster we are witnessing in Afghanistan right now. His decision to leave without even a basic awareness of what would happen next has put lives at risk, emboldened terrorists, and weakened America’s standing on the global stage. And through it all, Biden has remained silent, hidden away at Camp David until finally agreeing to address the American people this afternoon."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon: “I am heartbroken and angry by what’s happening in Afghanistan, largely because this was entirely avoidable. I’ve said countless times that withdrawing our troops emboldens our enemies and puts our allies in grave danger. And yet, both President Trump and President Biden made their announcements anyway—broadcasting to our enemies that we were leaving and telling our allies around the world that we had given up.

“The reality we face now is sad, and the aftermath will be dangerous and devastating. Our effort to ensure women’s empowerment in Afghanistan will be reversed. The possibility that Afghanistan would once again become a safe haven and recruiting ground for terrorists is now a likelihood. And the peace, stability, and security that our presence in Afghanistan assured both the Afghan people and Americans here at home has been entirely wiped out.”

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria: “President Biden and his Administration’s failure of leadership has enabled a return to a pre-9/11 Afghanistan - creating a fertile breeding ground for radical terrorism to grow once again. President Biden has abandoned men and women who served as local partners in Afghanistan, endangered the lives of innocent women and children, and disrespected the sacrifice of the brave men and women in our military who served the United States and kept Americans safe throughout the last 20 years. President Biden owns the horrific scenes to come from Afghanistan and his actions threaten the security of America and our allies.”

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland: “The Biden-Harris Administration’s severe mismanagement of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan is an embarrassment on the world stage, and America’s enemies are emboldened as they watch our embassy staff forced to lower the American flag and flee in helicopters, which will serve as the lasting image of Biden’s Saigon."

