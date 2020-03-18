Central Illinois counties choose nominees

McLean County — George Gordon, McLean County Board's longest-tenured Democrat, was unseated by Illinois State University student Hannah Beer in Tuesday's Democratic primary election.
By a vote of 853 to 464, Beer upset Gordon, who has served on the board since 1996. The contested race for District 6 includes parts of Normal, including the ISU campus.
Beer is a political science major at the university, where Gordon retired as a professor of politics and government.
She will face Libertarian candidate David Scarpelli in the Nov. 3 general election.
In a second contested McLean County Board race in the Democratic primary, political newcomer Lea Cline garnered 849 votes to top the 732 ballots cast for challenger Nathan "Chiko" Russo, a construction worker with Laborers Local 362.
Cline, an associate professor of art history at ISU, and Russo vied for the District 8 seat that covers much of Bloomington's west side, downtown and near east side.
Cline will face Republican Jordan Baker, an Illinois Wesleyan University senior, for the seat currently held by Carlo Robustelli, a Democrat, who did not seek re-election.
Logan County — There will be a couple of new faces around the Logan County courthouse next winter.
Don Peasley beat Chris Sprague, 636-321, for the Republican nomination for coroner to replace Bob Thomas, who is retiring. All contested races on Tuesday's ballot were Republican.
Peasley has been a licensed funeral director for more than 25 years. Originally from Atlanta, he now resides in Lincoln.
"I promise to continue serving grieving families with care, dignity, and respect," he said.
There will also be a new circuit clerk to replace Mary Kelley, who is retiring. Kelly Elias, a legal assistant for three year before landing a job in the circuit clerk’s office, beat Bethany Rademaker by a count of 572 to 386.
Jonathan Wright won the nomination for circuit judge to fill the vacancy of Thomas Harris, He beat William Workman 539 to 426.
There were no Democrats on the ballot in any of those races.
DeWitt County — DeWitt County State’s Attorney Dan Markwell held off a challenge from Clinton attorney Stephanie Scoles in a race for the Republican nomination for the seat.
Markwell finished with 1,235 votes in Tuesday's election, while Scoles finished with 1,103.
“I plan on continuing to make sound charging decisions to hold criminals accountable while doing so in a financially responsible manner in line with the budget as provided by the County Board and the resources available in the community,” Markwell said.
In County Board races, incumbent Cole Ritter lost his bid for another term in District A. Claro “Buck” Carter finished as the top vote-getter in the four-person race for three seats with 488 votes. Jamie Prestegaard and Aaron Kammeyer each tallied 479 votes. Ritter finished with 262 votes.
Three seats also were in contention in District C. Incumbents Jay Wickenhauser (337 votes) and County Board Chairman David Newberg (335) both won nominations and will be joined on the general election ballot by newcomer Megan Myers (350). Steve Oswald (308) and Thomas Clayton Koshinski (290) rounded out the race.