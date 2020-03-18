Central Illinois counties choose nominees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Peasley has been a licensed funeral director for more than 25 years. Originally from Atlanta, he now resides in Lincoln.

"I promise to continue serving grieving families with care, dignity, and respect," he said.

There will also be a new circuit clerk to replace Mary Kelley, who is retiring. Kelly Elias, a legal assistant for three year before landing a job in the circuit clerk’s office, beat Bethany Rademaker by a count of 572 to 386.

Jonathan Wright won the nomination for circuit judge to fill the vacancy of Thomas Harris, He beat William Workman 539 to 426.

There were no Democrats on the ballot in any of those races.

DeWitt County — DeWitt County State’s Attorney Dan Markwell held off a challenge from Clinton attorney Stephanie Scoles in a race for the Republican nomination for the seat.

Markwell finished with 1,235 votes in Tuesday's election, while Scoles finished with 1,103.